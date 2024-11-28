Domestic violence, indecent exposure, petty theft reported to ECCPD

Since the last Police Beat update on Nov. 14, domestic violence, indecent exposure and petty theft cases have taken place at the El Camino College campus.

Monday, Nov. 25, reported at 3:59 p.m.

A bicycle was reported stolen near the Humanities Building on Nov. 25. The petty theft took place in the morning. The case is still open.

Saturday, Nov. 23, reported at 4:53 p.m.

A case of domestic violence was reported at 4:53 p.m. on Nov. 23 near Marsee Auditorium. The case is closed.

Saturday, Nov. 23, reported at 2:57 p.m.

Verbal disturbances were reported near Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2:57 p.m. The case is closed.

Friday, Nov. 22, reported at 1:23 a.m.

An incident involving indecent exposure occurred near the Life Science Building on Nov. 22.