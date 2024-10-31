The student news site of El Camino College

Hit-and-run and petty thefts reported across El Camino

By Seph PetersOctober 31, 2024
An El Camino College Police Department vehicle idles by the PE and Athletics Field on Friday, Oct. 18. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

Since the last Police Beat update on Oct. 22, two petty thefts and a hit-and-run occurred at the El Camino College campus.

Monday, Oct. 28, reported at 2:27 p.m.

A hit-and-run involving a vehicle was reported to have occurred in the morning inside parking Lot H. The case is open.

Saturday, Oct. 26. 2024, reported at 2:15 p.m.

Tools and car parts were stolen from the Center for Applied Technology Building at an unknown time. The case is open.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, reported at 9:54 a.m.

The theft of a wallet occurred at an unknown time at Cafe Camino during the week of Oct. 14. The case is open.

