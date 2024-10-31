Hit-and-run and petty thefts reported across El Camino

Since the last Police Beat update on Oct. 22, two petty thefts and a hit-and-run occurred at the El Camino College campus.

Monday, Oct. 28, reported at 2:27 p.m.

A hit-and-run involving a vehicle was reported to have occurred in the morning inside parking Lot H. The case is open.

Saturday, Oct. 26. 2024, reported at 2:15 p.m.

Tools and car parts were stolen from the Center for Applied Technology Building at an unknown time. The case is open.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, reported at 9:54 a.m.

The theft of a wallet occurred at an unknown time at Cafe Camino during the week of Oct. 14. The case is open.