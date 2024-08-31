The student news site of El Camino College

Details on the violent altercation at an El Camino parking lot remain unknown

Byline photo of Kinzie Malony
By Kinzie MalonyAugust 31, 2024
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the Aug. 9 stabbing incident that occurred in an El Camino College parking lot, leaving one man dead and his mother in critical condition.

The man involved is a former ECC student who leaped off the fifth floor of parking Lot H and died at the scene after stabbing his mother in a violent altercation that left her in critical condition.

The condition of the mother is currently unknown.

Kerri Webb, ECC’s director of public information and government relations did not have any further information regarding the case.

“I wouldn’t be able to comment on that. I didn’t know the student and since it’s under investigation, we can’t divulge any information regarding the student,” Webb said.

El Camino College Police Department’s interim Police Chief Ruben Lopez said additional officers and cadets have been deployed to increase campus safety. Lopez added that officers have also been deployed at night due to safety concerns by students attending night classes.

The Union attempted to contact LASD Detective Gabriela Vidrio, who is leading the investigation but could not be reached for a comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 to receive help and support. Help and support is provided 24/7.


