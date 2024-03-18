The student news site of El Camino College

Transfer Center preparing for Spring University Fair

Byline photo of Ethan Cohen
By Ethan CohenMarch 18, 2024
El+Camino+College+students+listen+to+Bryant+Parker%2C+a+representative+from+UC+Irvine%2C+as+he+explains+what+students+need+to+know+before+they+transfer+during+the+Fall+University+Fair+by+the+Library+Lawn+on+Sept.+2%2C+2023.+%28Juan+Garcia+%7C+The+Union%29
El Camino College students listen to Bryant Parker, a representative from UC Irvine, as he explains what students need to know before they transfer during the Fall University Fair by the Library Lawn on Sept. 2, 2023. (Juan Garcia | The Union)

Students looking for assistance with the transfer process will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 60 colleges and universities during an El Camino College transfer event at the Library Lawn on Thursday, March 21.

The Spring University Fair, hosted by the Transfer Center, is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each school will have a booth staffed with representatives providing information on admission requirements, academic programs and campus life.

Transfer Center Coordinator Rene Lozano highlighted the significance of connections students can create at the university fair, which extends beyond academics often offering guidance on personal questions.

“A lot of times, students’ concerns can be personal things,” Lozano said. “If that representative can help them navigate some of those personal things so that it’s not a barrier for them to choose that school, then that to me is the real value of this university fair.”

Lozano stressed the value of bringing transfer representatives directly to students, rather than leaving students to navigate the information on their own.

“It’s just that opportunity to connect to somebody because sometimes a website can be so cold,” Lozano said.
