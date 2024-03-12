The student news site of El Camino College

South Bay Promise program aid available to new students

Byline photo of Tommy Kallman
By Tommy KallmanMarch 11, 2024
View+of+the+Marsee+Auditorium+as+seen+on+Monday%2C+March+11.+The+South+Bay+Promise+program+will+host+an+information+session+on+Wednesday%2C+March+13+in+the+auditorium+for+students+interested+in+joining.+%28Eddy+Cermeno+%7C+The+Union%29
View of the Marsee Auditorium as seen on Monday, March 11. The South Bay Promise program will host an information session on Wednesday, March 13 in the auditorium for students interested in joining. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Representatives from South Bay Promise will hold its first in-person information session for the year in the Marsee Auditorium on Wednesday, March 13, from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m.

“We’ll have a quick overview of what the South Bay Promise is and students will be able to talk to each of the other programs as well,” Carla Velasquez-Lopez, El Camino College Outreach and School Relations program coordinator, said.

The South Bay Promise is a program that offers first-time college students free tuition and other fees for their first and second years. The student must be enrolled full-time to qualify for this benefit.

Along with no enrollment fees, South Bay Promise gives its members personalized support and success program orientations through the Student Support and Success Program.

“Students who are part of a support program, in general, have higher transfer rates, graduation rates, and completion rates,” Velasquez-Lopez said. “Our goal is to really tie students into that [success] and build on that for the future.”

Students in the South Bay Promise must register for a minimum of 12 units for both the fall and spring semesters, maintain a 2.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 67% of the total number of units they attempt.

Students must also submit a valid Free Application for Federal Student Aid or California Dream Act application each academic year.

The South Bay Promise holds various online sessions via Zoom to give students a better understanding of the program and how it works.

The South Bay Promise program is also making changes in its dates and deadlines. There will now be no priority deadline to apply for the program and there is a new spring cohort for incoming students.

“The spring students coming in can qualify for their first spring semester and then the following fall, winter, and spring semesters,” Velasquez-Lopez said.
