The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Award-winning NFL reporter, former El Camino student dies at 72

Byline photo of Ethan Cohen
By Ethan CohenMarch 6, 2024
Chris+Mortensen+was+an+award-winning+journalist+who+worked+for+ESPN+over+30+years+and+started+at+the+Daily+Breeze+in+1969.+Some+of+his+acknowledgements+include+National+Football+League+Players+Association+Georgetown+Lombardi+Award+and+the+Dick+McCann+Award+for+his+long+and+distinguished+contributions+to+pro+football.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+the+El+Camino+College+Office+of+Marketing+%26+Communications%29
Chris Mortensen was an award-winning journalist who worked for ESPN over 30 years and started at the Daily Breeze in 1969. Some of his acknowledgements include National Football League Players Association Georgetown Lombardi Award and the Dick McCann Award for his long and distinguished contributions to pro football. (Photo courtesy of the El Camino College Office of Marketing & Communications)

Chris Mortensen, the journalist known for his NFL coverage spanning nearly four decades and former El Camino College student, died on Sunday, March 3. He was 72.

ESPN, the major cable sports channel where Mortensen began to work in 1991, confirmed his death. However, no cause was provided.

He is survived by his wife, Micki, and son, Alex.

Mortensen, diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer in January 2016, announced his departure from ESPN last year, stating his intention “to prioritize my health, family, and faith.”

During his time at ESPN, Mortensen contributed to the network’s Emmy award-winning programs such as NFL Gameday, NFL Countdown and Outside the Lines.

Renowned as an award-winning journalist, Mortensen was honored in 2016 with the National Football League Players Association Georgetown Lombardi Award and by the Professional Football Writers of America with the Dick McCann Award for his long and distinguished contributions to pro football.

Mortensen covered every Super Bowl since 1985 except for the game in 2016 when he took a leave of absence due to his throat cancer diagnosis.

In 1987, he received both the George Polk and National Headliner Awards, along with nominations for two Pulitzer Prizes.

Last month Mortensen was honored at El Camino College’s 2024 Distinguished Alumni and Gratitude Awards Dinner.

El Camino Distinguished Alumni honorees are recognized for all of their personal and career accomplishments while having an impact on their communities and inspiring current students.

Growing up in Torrance, Mortensen graduated North High School and studied at El Camino College while embarking on his journalism journey with the Daily Breeze in 1969.

While at the Daily Breeze, Mortensen got his start under the sports desk taking scores and writing short stories until he was drafted into the United States Army for two years during the Vietnam era. Once honorably discharged, he returned to the Daily Breeze and covered the Los Angeles Dodgers beat.

Retired Daily Breeze sports editor and columnist Mike Waldner said Mortensen was more than just a sports TV personality but a real person and the connection people felt with him was truly special.

“He was without ego,” Waldner said. “It wasn’t all about him. It was about just doing the best job wherever he happened to be.”
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Police Beat Feb. 27 to Mar. 1
English professor Matthew Kline discusses noncredit courses and their benefits, such as not counting toward a students credited GPA and helping increase El Camino College enrollment, during the March 5 Academic Senate meeting. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Mirrored noncredit courses may help increase enrollment at El Camino
A customized light-up sign located inside the Associated Students Organization offices as it looked on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The ASO offices are found in the basement of the Communication Building. (Lana Milly | The Union)
ASO to spend $25,000 on new utility vehicle
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Police Beat Dec. 19 to Feb. 27
Screen display of El Camino Colleges Black History Month flyer from the Taste of Soul and Mini Black Market Flea events which occurred in the East Dining Room above the Bookstore on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Continuing with El Camino’s Black History Month celebrations, Student Services Specialist Kandance Aragon will host a yoga session on Thursday, Feb. 29. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)
Inhale confidence, exhale doubt: Campus yoga event continues Black History Month observance
The screen projector which will be used for the screening of the movie Ifine (Beauty) on Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Social Justice Center in celebration of Black History Month. “Ifine: Beauty” is a documentary about the Kono district of Sierra Leone and the youth living there who are being impacted by the increasing popularity of skin bleaching being brought to their rural communities. (Joshua Flores | The Union)
Feeling comfortable in one’s own skin: Black History Month movie screening
More in Daily News
On Feb. 14, 2024, Glendale Police Department Detective Juan Giraldo waits to testify outside Department 117 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown L.A. A specialist in computer forensics for the Verdugo Regional Crime Laboratory, Giraldo was able to recover images from deleted videos that showed an attack on Juan Hernandez by the VIP dispensarys owner, Weijia Peng, and manager, Ethan Astaphan. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Hernandez murder trial: Phone messages and security video frames reveal possible motive
Dr. Brian Hutchins, chief forensic pathologist with the Coroner Division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department leaves Department 117 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles after testifying in the case against two men accused of killing El Camino student Juan Hernandez. Hutchins first examined the remains of a body found in a remote section of the Mojave Desert on Nov. 15, 2020. On Nov. 16, 2020, using Mikrosil casting to lift fingerprints, the remains were identified as those of Hernandez. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Hernandez murder trial: Security video shown in court; cell phone tracking leads law enforcement to slain student's body
Students can participate in Club Rush on the Library Lawn in front of the Schauerman Library on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Feb. 27, the event will take place in the Student Services Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
Connect, explore, engage: Meet the variety of clubs at El Camino
Math professor James Stein addresses the El Camino College board of trustees during its Feb. 21 meeting in Room 150 of the Administration Building. Stein says he has taught at El Camino for 10 years, UCLA for eight years and CalState Long Beach for 35 years. He wants less asynchronous courses. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Math professor says asynchronous classes breed dishonest students and lazy teachers
Sweet Science Boxing and MMA gym owner Marco Trejo, middle, lifts up Francisco Chavarin, left, and Ricardo Mercado after their battle at El Camino College’s first “Fight Night” event in Hawthorne on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Ready to rumble? Boxing Club to host fundraising event
LAPD detective Jennifer Hammer (left) and L.A. County Assistant District Attorney Hamid Balian meet outside court on Jan. 17, 2024 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles. Hammer has served as one of the lead investigators in the murder of El Camino College student Juan Hernandez. Balian has led the prosecution team. Ethan Astaphan, 30, of San Gabriel and Weijia Peng, 34, of Alhambra are being tried for Hernandezs killing. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Trial of two men accused of slaying El Camino student starts in Downtown L.A.
More in News
40-year-old Jeffery Davis sits in court during a preliminary hearing setting at the Torrance Courthouse on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Davis is accused in the sledgehammer attack and murder of 65-year-old Junko Hanafusa near the Gymnasium at El Camino College on Dec. 24, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Man accused of killing woman on campus attends preliminary hearing
Yajaira Hernandez and her partner Joel Wright wait outside Department 117 on the 11th floor of Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles during a break in closing arguments on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. On Monday, Feb. 26, jurors found Weijia Peng, 34, of Alhambra and Ethan Astaphan, 30, of San Gabriel guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Hernandezs son, El Camino College student Juan Hernandez. Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, April 25. Los Angeles County Assistant District Attorney Habib Balian called Peng’s and Astaphan’s actions, “cold, deliberate, calculated, vicious. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Two marijuana dispensary workers found guilty in murder of El Camino student
An El Camino College Police patrol car sits parked by the Campus Police building at El Camino College on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Campus Viewpoints: Community voices safety concerns
El Camino College Police Chief Michael Trevis explains the parameters of an upcoming active shooter drill, taking place on Friday, April 12, to the members of the Academic Senate on Tuesday, Feb. 20. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Active shooter drill to take place on campus
Many people will tell you that, slavery was Oh, its so long ago, get over it. Truly its only 160 years ago. And there are people in their late 90s who are still alive whose parents or grandparents that they touched were former slaves. Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, says as he talks about slavery in the U.S. and why reparative justice is important. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
History lesson: State senator discusses the need for reparation laws
El Camino Board of Trustee member Nilo Michelin, surrounded by various state, county, college and student government officials, cuts a ribbon signifying the grand opening of the new Health Services Center building on the north side of El Camino College on Wednesday, Feb. 14. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
New Health Services building now open on campus

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in