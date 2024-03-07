Award-winning NFL reporter, former El Camino student dies at 72

Chris Mortensen was an award-winning journalist who worked for ESPN over 30 years and started at the Daily Breeze in 1969. Some of his acknowledgements include National Football League Players Association Georgetown Lombardi Award and the Dick McCann Award for his long and distinguished contributions to pro football. (Photo courtesy of the El Camino College Office of Marketing & Communications)

Chris Mortensen, the journalist known for his NFL coverage spanning nearly four decades and former El Camino College student, died on Sunday, March 3. He was 72.

ESPN, the major cable sports channel where Mortensen began to work in 1991, confirmed his death. However, no cause was provided.

He is survived by his wife, Micki, and son, Alex.

Mortensen, diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer in January 2016, announced his departure from ESPN last year, stating his intention “to prioritize my health, family, and faith.”

During his time at ESPN, Mortensen contributed to the network’s Emmy award-winning programs such as NFL Gameday, NFL Countdown and Outside the Lines.

Renowned as an award-winning journalist, Mortensen was honored in 2016 with the National Football League Players Association Georgetown Lombardi Award and by the Professional Football Writers of America with the Dick McCann Award for his long and distinguished contributions to pro football.

Mortensen covered every Super Bowl since 1985 except for the game in 2016 when he took a leave of absence due to his throat cancer diagnosis.

In 1987, he received both the George Polk and National Headliner Awards, along with nominations for two Pulitzer Prizes.

Last month Mortensen was honored at El Camino College’s 2024 Distinguished Alumni and Gratitude Awards Dinner.

El Camino Distinguished Alumni honorees are recognized for all of their personal and career accomplishments while having an impact on their communities and inspiring current students.

Growing up in Torrance, Mortensen graduated North High School and studied at El Camino College while embarking on his journalism journey with the Daily Breeze in 1969.

While at the Daily Breeze, Mortensen got his start under the sports desk taking scores and writing short stories until he was drafted into the United States Army for two years during the Vietnam era. Once honorably discharged, he returned to the Daily Breeze and covered the Los Angeles Dodgers beat.

Retired Daily Breeze sports editor and columnist Mike Waldner said Mortensen was more than just a sports TV personality but a real person and the connection people felt with him was truly special.

“He was without ego,” Waldner said. “It wasn’t all about him. It was about just doing the best job wherever he happened to be.”