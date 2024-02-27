Inhale confidence, exhale doubt: Campus yoga event continues Black History Month observance

Screen display of El Camino College’s Black History Month flyer from the “Taste of Soul” and “Mini Black Market Flea” events which occurred in the East Dining Room above the Bookstore on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Continuing with El Camino’s Black History Month celebrations, Student Services Specialist Kandance Aragon will host a yoga session on Thursday, Feb. 29. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)

Come as you are and be ready to embrace a transformative experience of self-discovery.

This is what the Black Student Success Center is offering students through its yoga session on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Communications Building Room 109.

Continuing with El Camino College’s Black History Month celebrations, Student Services Specialist Kandance Aragon, 29, is creating a serene space for all students to learn breathing and meditation techniques they can transfer to their everyday lives.

Yoga mats will be supplied.

“Throughout the session I’ll be giving affirmations, letting people affirm themselves in different ways,” Aragon said. “Reminders to breathe and to connect to your body are so important.”