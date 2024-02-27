Feeling comfortable in one’s own skin: Black History Month movie screening

The screen projector which will be used for the screening of the movie “Ifine (Beauty)” on Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Social Justice Center in celebration of Black History Month. “Ifine: Beauty” is a documentary about the Kono district of Sierra Leone and the youth living there who are being impacted by the increasing popularity of skin bleaching being brought to their rural communities. (Joshua Flores | The Union)

A film focusing on a skin bleaching epidemic in Sierra Leone will be shown at the Social Justice Center from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

“Ifine: Beauty” is a documentary about the Kono district of Sierra Leone and the youth living there who are being impacted by the increasing popularity of skin bleaching being brought to their rural communities.

The event is one of the many activities organized by the Social Justice Center in celebration of Black History Month.

Film directors Adisa and Ebony Gilbert will be at the screening to talk about the documentary, Coordinator for Student Equity and Achievement Village Monica Delgado said.

“One of our professors, Dr. Amina Humphrey…knows the directors and she has shown the film in her classes so she helped us make that contact with the directors,” Delgado said.

“All of our cultural heritage month and history month events are to help our students feel seen and celebrated,” Delgado said.

Delgado said the activities are also for students to connect with more faculty and staff that support them, or allies that may come from the same identity groups.

She said having thoughtful events like the film screening goes beyond just talking about the oppression or suffering of a certain group.

“It’s celebrating the beauty and the uniqueness of what makes the identity groups special,” Delgado said.