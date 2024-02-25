The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Hernandez murder trial: Security video shown in court; cell phone tracking leads law enforcement to slain student’s body

Byline photo of Kim McGill
By Kim McGillFebruary 24, 2024
Dr. Brian Hutchins, chief forensic pathologist with the Coroner Division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department leaves Department 117 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles after testifying in the case against two men accused of killing El Camino student Juan Hernandez. Hutchins first examined the remains of a body found in a remote section of the Mojave Desert on Nov. 15, 2020. On Nov. 16, 2020, using Mikrosil casting to lift fingerprints, the remains were identified as those of Hernandez. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Dr. Brian Hutchins, chief forensic pathologist with the Coroner Division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department leaves Department 117 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles after testifying in the case against two men accused of killing El Camino student Juan Hernandez. Hutchins first examined the remains of a body found in a remote section of the Mojave Desert on Nov. 15, 2020. On Nov. 16, 2020, using Mikrosil casting to lift fingerprints, the remains were identified as those of Hernandez. (Kim McGill | The Union)

A security video showing what happened in the marijuana dispensary a day after the slain El Camino College student disappeared was presented in court on Feb. 13.

LAPD Robbery and Homicide Detective Jennifer Hammer described to the jury what she and other LAPD detectives saw when they first inspected the digital video recording.

The video was then projected onto the court’s large TV screen.

With a timestamp starting at 6:30:50 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020, three figures appear in the VIP Collective LA dispensary behind the counter where Hernandez worked.

It was the same area where images shown earlier in the trial depicted accused Ethan Astaphan on top of Hernandez while Weijia Peng looks on.

In the video, Peng is seen taking items from the top of a small table and putting them into a plastic trash bag.

Astaphan and a woman in a baseball cap, jacket, jeans and sneakers, are wearing disposable gloves and using dry paper towels to wipe up the floor.

The woman picks up a pair of glasses from the floor and drops them into the same bag where Peng put the other items. They dispose of the paper towels in a separate trash bag.

“I believe those were Juan’s wallet and glasses,” Hammer said regarding the items collected from the shop.

The woman was later identified as Sonita Heng with the FBI’s help.

The FBI discovered Heng’s identity because a detective on the Hernandez homicide case serves on joint LAPD-FBI investigations, Hammer told The Union.

Hammer submitted search warrant requests for Astaphan’s, Peng’s and Heng’s cell phone records.

The LAPD asked the FBI to monitor Peng’s and Astaphan’s movements.

Soon after, the FBI alerted the LAPD about a woman leaving the U.S. with Peng.

“Peng purchased two plane tickets to Turkey, and one of those tickets was for Sonita Heng,” Hammer said.

LAPD forensic detective Sean Hanson tracked the cellphone of Hernandez, Peng, Astaphan and Heng on Sept. 22 and 23, 2020.

On the afternoon of Feb. 13, Hammer testified on the results of Hanson’s investigation.

Hammer said using cell phone towers or “sites,” Hanson determined the phones’ locations at specific times.

Hernandez’s phone was in the vicinity of the VIP dispensary in South Central Los Angeles throughout the evening of Sept. 22, 2020.

Peng’s, Astaphan’s and Heng’s phones were in the area of the apartment Peng and Heng shared in Alhambra from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2020.

The three phones then moved west on the 10 Freeway and arrived at 10:56 p.m. in the area of the VIP dispensary where they remained until 11:37 p.m.

The trio’s phones then proceeded to move on the Interstate 15 North, they arrived at 2:12 a.m. on the early morning of Sept. 23, 2020 in the area of Afton Road, an isolated section of the Mojave Desert.

The phones remained in that area for more than an hour.

By 3:30 a.m., the phones traveled back toward L.A. County on Interstate 15 South, arriving at 5:35 a.m. near Astaphan’s apartment in San Gabriel then back to the dispensary at 6:01 a.m.

The video recovered from the DVR shows Peng, Astaphan and Heng cleaning the dispensary floor shortly after.

On the morning of Feb. 14, Hammer described miles of harsh desert that separated two cell towers where the phones had registered.

On the court’s TV screen, jurors saw a map of the Mojave Desert’s Afton Road exit off I-15 along with photos of the areas that the LAPD and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department searched.

Different teams returned to the area on at least five days, each time working from early morning until sunset.

Hammer described the terrain as “rugged” with dirt roads carved through the desert made up of dirt, soft sand and rocks.

Each time they went to search, “several cars got stuck,” Hammer said. “We had to help each other” to get the vehicles out.

At first, Hanson only had the movements of Heng’s phone. As he added data from Peng’s and Astaphan’s cell service, he was able to narrow the area. On his visit on Nov. 14, 2020, he felt he was close to determining the exact location to search.

On Nov. 15, 2020, they returned with several San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department volunteer canine handlers and trained cadaver dogs. Hammer testified that one of the teams found a body dumped off Afton Road approximately 2.5 miles from I-15.

In a photo marked “People’s Number 72” the courtroom saw the skeletal remains of a backbone and ribs. The lower half of the body is mostly missing.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Coroner Division was contacted to investigate the scene and take possession of the body. The remains were tagged “Coroner’s Case Number 702009350.

By the next day, the remains were identified through fingerprinting as Hernandez.

Next: text messages between the two men accused of killing Hernandez reveals possible motive and a forensics expert helps recover footage from security videos.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
Screen display of El Camino Colleges Black History Month flyer from the Taste of Soul and Mini Black Market Flea events which occurred in the East Dining Room above the Bookstore on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Continuing with El Camino’s Black History Month celebrations, Student Services Specialist Kandance Aragon will host a yoga session on Thursday, Feb. 29. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)
Inhale confidence, exhale doubt: Campus yoga event continues Black History Month observance
The screen projector which will be used for the screening of the movie Ifine (Beauty) on Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Social Justice Center in celebration of Black History Month. “Ifine: Beauty” is a documentary about the Kono district of Sierra Leone and the youth living there who are being impacted by the increasing popularity of skin bleaching being brought to their rural communities. (Joshua Flores | The Union)
Feeling comfortable in one’s own skin: Black History Month movie screening
On Feb. 14, 2024, Glendale Police Department Detective Juan Giraldo waits to testify outside Department 117 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown L.A. A specialist in computer forensics for the Verdugo Regional Crime Laboratory, Giraldo was able to recover images from deleted videos that showed an attack on Juan Hernandez by the VIP dispensarys owner, Weijia Peng, and manager, Ethan Astaphan. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Hernandez murder trial: Phone messages and security video frames reveal possible motive
An El Camino College Police patrol car sits parked by the Campus Police building at El Camino College on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Campus Viewpoints: Community voices safety concerns
Students can participate in Club Rush on the Library Lawn in front of the Schauerman Library on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Feb. 27, the event will take place in the Student Services Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
Connect, explore, engage: Meet the variety of clubs at El Camino
Math professor James Stein addresses the El Camino College board of trustees during its Feb. 21 meeting in Room 150 of the Administration Building. Stein says he has taught at El Camino for 10 years, UCLA for eight years and CalState Long Beach for 35 years. He wants less asynchronous courses. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Math professor says asynchronous classes breed dishonest students and lazy teachers
More in Daily News
Sweet Science Boxing and MMA gym owner Marco Trejo, middle, lifts up Francisco Chavarin, left, and Ricardo Mercado after their battle at El Camino College’s first “Fight Night” event in Hawthorne on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Ready to rumble? Boxing Club to host fundraising event
LAPD detective Jennifer Hammer (left) and L.A. County Assistant District Attorney Hamid Balian meet outside court on Jan. 17, 2024 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles. Hammer has served as one of the lead investigators in the murder of El Camino College student Juan Hernandez. Balian has led the prosecution team. Ethan Astaphan, 30, of San Gabriel and Weijia Peng, 34, of Alhambra are being tried for Hernandezs killing. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Trial of two men accused of slaying El Camino student starts in Downtown L.A.
El Camino College Police Chief Michael Trevis explains the parameters of an upcoming active shooter drill, taking place on Friday, April 12, to the members of the Academic Senate on Tuesday, Feb. 20. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Active shooter drill to take place on campus
Many people will tell you that, slavery was Oh, its so long ago, get over it. Truly its only 160 years ago. And there are people in their late 90s who are still alive whose parents or grandparents that they touched were former slaves. Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, says as he talks about slavery in the U.S. and why reparative justice is important. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
History lesson: State senator discusses the need for reparation laws
El Camino Board of Trustee member Nilo Michelin, surrounded by various state, county, college and student government officials, cuts a ribbon signifying the grand opening of the new Health Services Center building on the north side of El Camino College on Wednesday, Feb. 14. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
New Health Services building now open on campus
Players from El Camino Colleges national and state championship-winning soccer team celebrate as they hold up the state championship trophy on Thursday, Feb. 15, during the championship parade held on campus. (Caleb Smith | The Union)
El Camino College hosts victory parade for historic men's soccer team
More in News
Yajaira Hernandez and her partner Joel Wright wait outside Department 117 on the 11th floor of Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles during a break in closing arguments on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. On Monday, Feb. 26, jurors found Weijia Peng, 34, of Alhambra and Ethan Astaphan, 30, of San Gabriel guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Hernandezs son, El Camino College student Juan Hernandez. Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, April 25. Los Angeles County Assistant District Attorney Habib Balian called Peng’s and Astaphan’s actions, “cold, deliberate, calculated, vicious. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Two marijuana dispensary workers found guilty in murder of El Camino student
Student Development Office Director Ricky Gonzalez shares fond memories of Parrish Geary during Gearys celebration of life at the El Camino College East Dining Room on Monday, Feb. 12. Gonzalez worked closely with Geary. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
"Learn as if you will live forever": A celebration of Parrish Geary's life
A woman walks by the Torrance Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Jeffery Davis, the man accused of attacking Junko Hanafusa by the El Camino College Gymnasium, was arraigned on the same day. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge brought by the Los Angeles County District Attorneys Office. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Man pleads not guilty to murder in El Camino College sledgehammer attack
Photos of Junko Hanafusa, Parrish Geary and Norman Charles Foster Jr are on a small table in the Schauerman Library lobby. The one who set up the altar is Hana Oshita, a library technician. She said she did it last week to serve as a memorial for those who died. She asked her coworkers to contribute the other pieces on the table, including shells, flowers and candles. Her coworker, Charrissa Penn, added the water bottle to represent a fourth person, an unnamed student whom Penn said “committed suicide earlier last year.” (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Death of woman sends shockwaves to El Camino community; lack of communication from administration and police raises concern
An El Camino Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Woman killed on campus
Otter.ai is an artificial intelligence approved to use in El Camino College classrooms for some students. Concerns about the unauthorized use of ChatGPT, another AI program, were beginning to be brought up more by El Camino professors in the spring 2023 semester. (Photo Illustration by Ethan Cohen)
El Camino using artificial intelligence audio recorder in classrooms to aid disabled students

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in