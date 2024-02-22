Ready to rumble? Boxing Club to host fundraising event

Sweet Science Boxing and MMA gym owner Marco Trejo, middle, lifts up Francisco Chavarin, left, and Ricardo Mercado after their battle at El Camino College’s first “Fight Night” event in Hawthorne on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

Big blows and quick weaves will happen between fighters in the boxing ring.

El Camino College’s Boxing Club will be hosting its “Fight Night” fundraiser at the Sweet Science Gym in Hawthorne on Saturday, Feb. 24, showing off the talents of student boxers in the club.

The goal of the fundraiser is to help pay for different activities the Boxing Club wants to do.

“The goal of the club as our adviser sees it is to develop a fight team,” Boxing Club Treasurer Francisco Chavarin said. “We want to be able to sponsor fighters, as well as [be able to pay] for costs of the club.”

The fight will start at 6 p.m. Audience members will pay a $15 fee at the door.