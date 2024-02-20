The student news site of El Camino College

New Health Services building now open on campus

Byline photo of Kae Takazawa
By Kae TakazawaFebruary 20, 2024
El+Camino+Board+of+Trustee+member+Nilo+Michelin%2C+surrounded+by+various+state%2C+county%2C+college+and+student+government+officials%2C+cuts+a+ribbon+signifying+the+grand+opening+of+the+new+Health+Services+Center+building+on+the+north+side+of+El+Camino+College+on+Wednesday%2C+Feb.+14.+%28Monroe+Morrow+%7C+The+Union%29%0A
El Camino Board of Trustee member Nilo Michelin, surrounded by various state, county, college and student government officials, cuts a ribbon signifying the grand opening of the new Health Services Center building on the north side of El Camino College on Wednesday, Feb. 14. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)

Making condom roses and safe sex supplies given out to attendees marked the grand opening of the new El Camino College Health Services Center on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The health center moved to the north side of campus behind the Planetarium and Natural Sciences buildings.

“I think it’s a really good spot, like near the [Student Services Building] in one of the biggest parking lots,” Radiologic Technology major Jason Dycoco,19, said. “It’s easier to find.”

The old center was located next to the P.E. South Building and was inconspicuous.

Associated Students Organization Student Trustee Connor Lai said the relocation is a welcome change since the health center has become more accessible for students with its new location.

“Being in a central location is really wonderful,” Lai said. “I think it’s an amazing opportunity for students especially since we want to be a community organization for the school to help serve our community.”

El Camino College's new Student Health Center building exam room where students can get the health care they need. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
An exam room sits ready to take on patients during the grand opening of the new Health Services Center at El Camino College on Wednesday, Feb. 14. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)

Four mental health therapy rooms and three exam rooms are some of the new additions to the Student Health Center. Lai said he believes these resources will help students a lot.

“It was difficult to fully utilize exam rooms in the old center because they were very tiny and [the staff] often had to give them up for [the] mental health [division],” Nurse Practitioner Julie Poepoe said.

The new health center also has a conference room, which the old center didn’t have.

In a short program before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, El Camino College President Brenda Thames said the new center represents more than just a building. “It is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of our students,” Thames said in her speech.

After students took a tour inside the new center, they gathered in the conference room and made condom roses, which was the highlight of this event.

“I think what’s really special is we have this conference room where we can do student programming,” Poepoe said. “We all have our designated space and can accommodate more students.”

El Camino College students participating in the craft of condom roses in honor of Valentine's Day. El Camino's Student Health Center's opening day involved a walk through, snacks, and crafts, Feb. 14. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
El Camino College students craft condom roses in honor of Valentine’s Day in the new Student Health Center. The center’s opening day involved a walk-through tour, snacks and crafts on Wednesday, Feb. 14. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)

Nursing major Catherine Estoya, 22, said they visited the center for their class assignment for English 1C.

“We’re doing schoolwork where we find special locations and [the center] is like one of the resources that students can use,” Estoya said.

Student Health Services Technician Jason Carrol said the new center changed visually.

“It was very dark in the old center,” Carrol said. “[With all these windows], it’s so much brighter and seems more welcoming to students.”

Board of Trustee member Nilo Michelin said El Camino has worked hard to make the opening happen.

“The whole design makes [the center] very welcoming for our students,” Michelin said.

El Camino College&squot;s new Student Health Center building consists of four mental health rooms, exam rooms, and vaccination rooms. Nurse Practitioner, Chris Campbell, stated "It&squot;s a much more inviting place for students to come to," and "We hope more students will take advantage of our services that we offer." (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
A handwritten whiteboard message promotes mental health in the new Student Health Center on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The new building consists of four mental health rooms, exam rooms and vaccination rooms. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)

Michelin hopes students will go to the center, be comfortable and get the services that they need.

“We welcome all El Camino students to take advantage of this,” he said.

El Camino students who have paid the health service fee have access to the health center. The fee is $26 for the fall or spring semester and $22 for the summer session.
