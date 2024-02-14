The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

“Learn as if you will live forever”: A celebration of Parrish Geary’s life

By Nick GeltzFebruary 13, 2024
Student+Development+Office+Director+Ricky+Gonzalez+shares+fond+memories+of+Parrish+Geary+during+Gearys+celebration+of+life+at+the+El+Camino+College+East+Dining+Room+on+Monday%2C+Feb.+12.+Gonzales+worked+closely+with+Geary.+%28Osvin+Suazo+%7C+The+Union%29
Student Development Office Director Ricky Gonzalez shares fond memories of Parrish Geary during Geary’s celebration of life at the El Camino College East Dining Room on Monday, Feb. 12. Gonzales worked closely with Geary. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)

A woman wearing a red jacket walked in the the East Dining Room at El Camino College on Monday, Feb. 12.

The Celebration of Life memorial service for Parrish Geary, former dean of student support services, was about to begin.

Geary’s picture rested on an easel on the podium in front of the room. He was smiling in the photo, wearing the same red fraternity jacket the woman, his wife Angela Geary-Maradiaga, was now wearing to his memorial service.

Geary’s mother, Renee Geary, sat next to Geary-Maradiaga. Along with Geary’s wife and mother, over 75 El Camino faculty and staff attended the service as well.

The memorial began with a few words from Director of the Student Development Office Ricky Gonzalez.

Angela Maradiaga-Geary, Parrish Geary's widow, is wearing Geary’s red fraternity jacket during the Celebration of Life service for Geary at the El Camino College East Dining Room on Monday, Feb. 12. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Angela Maradiaga-Geary, Parrish Geary’s wife, is wearing Geary’s red fraternity jacket during the Celebration of Life service for Geary at the El Camino College East Dining Room on Monday, Feb. 12. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)

“[Geary] was a leader, passionate, empathetic and a true agent of systemic change,” Gonzalez said.

On Dec. 28, 2023, Geary died after being in “a three-vehicle crash,” according to LAPD.

Geary’s first semester as the dean of student support services at El Camino was from August 2023 to December 2023.

As the service continued, tissues were being passed around by everyone in attendance.

Charlene Brewer-Smith’s daughter, Brooke Brewer, sang a rendition of “Hero” by Mariah Carey. Brewer-Smith is a professor of cosmetology and the Academic Senate President.

She was also close with Geary and called him her “little big brother.”

El Camino President Brenda Thames also spoke during the memorial.

“I am grateful for the time we had him here, and thank you to Geary’s family for sharing him with us,” Thames said.

El Camino College President Brenda Thames offers her condolences to Geary’s family and shares her gratitude to those who attended the service at the El Camino College East Dining Room on Monday, Feb. 12. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
El Camino College President Brenda Thames offers her condolences to Geary’s family and shares her gratitude to those who attended the service at the El Camino College East Dining Room on Monday, Feb. 12. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)

Brewer-Smith then got up to speak during the service as well.

“He left a legacy of treating people well and making people feel good,” she said.

When everyone spoke about Geary, not only did they talk about his warm-hearted personality, they also talked about his “shoe game.”

“He had an amazing, immaculate shoe game,” Brewer-Smith joked during the memorial.

As the service came to an end, Geary’s wife Maradiaga-Geary spoke while fighting back tears.

“If he could see the number of lives he inspired and profoundly impacted, he would undoubtedly know his life was well lived,” she said.

Maradiaga-Geary said Geary was working hard to achieve his doctorate. He had turned in his dissertation 11 days before the accident, which eventually got him the title, “Doctor Parrish Geary.”

The title was well-deserved, she said.

The Doctor Parrish Geary Scholarship was announced during the service and will be run by El Camino.

Gonzalez said the scholarship aims to “help support the educational pursuits of students who embodied the qualities that Parrish was fostering with every student interaction he was a part of.”

On a pamphlet given to everyone at the memorial, it mentions that the scholarship “will serve as a lasting tribute to [Geary’s] legacy.”

Over 75 El Camino faculty and staff attended the Parrish Geary Celebration of Life service at the El Camino College East Dining Room on Monday, Feb. 12. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
Over 75 El Camino faculty and staff attended the Parrish Geary Celebration of Life service at the El Camino College East Dining Room on Monday, Feb. 12. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)

The service ended with the Assistant Director of the Veterans Program Maj. Brenda Threatt reading Geary’s eulogy.

Brooke Brewer sang “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler, while the attendees were asked to shine their flashlight phones to “represent the light Geary was on campus.”

Maradiaga-Geary said these are the words Geary would say if he were still here:

“Learn as if you will live forever, live like you will die tomorrow, and all while wearing a clean pair of Jordans.”
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
Players from El Camino Colleges national and state championship-winning soccer team celebrate as they hold up the state championship trophy on Thursday, Feb. 15, during the championship parade held on campus. (Caleb Smith | The Union)
El Camino College hosts victory parade for historic men's soccer team
A woman walks by the Torrance Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Jeffery Davis, the man accused of attacking Junko Hanafusa by the El Camino College Gymnasium, was arraigned on the same day. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge brought by the Los Angeles County District Attorneys Office. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Man pleads not guilty to murder in El Camino College sledgehammer attack
An El Camino Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Woman killed on campus
Otter.ai is an artificial intelligence approved to use in El Camino College classrooms for some students. Concerns about the unauthorized use of ChatGPT, another AI program, were beginning to be brought up more by El Camino professors in the spring 2023 semester. (Photo Illustration by Ethan Cohen)
El Camino using artificial intelligence audio recorder in classrooms to aid disabled students
Computer Science Professor Solomon Russell sits outside the Math Business Allied Health Building on Wednesday, Dec. 13. He loves to help students build a better understanding of critical thinking while motivating them to continue their education in pursuit of their goals. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
El Camino receives grant for data science curriculum with help from professor
Members of the El Camino College Forensics team pose for a photo at Mt. San Antonio College, where the Pacific Southwest Collegiate Association Fall Championship Tournament was held on Friday, Dec. 1. The tournament continued until Dec. 3 where the Forensics team placed third overall out of 24 community colleges. (Photo courtesy of Francesca Bishop)
El Camino Forensics team forges success during Fall Championships
More in News
Photos of Junko Hanafusa, Parrish Geary and Norman Charles Foster Jr are on a small table in the Schauerman Library lobby. The one who set up the altar is Hana Oshita, a library technician. She said she did it last week to serve as a memorial for those who died. She asked her coworkers to contribute the other pieces on the table, including shells, flowers and candles. Her coworker, Charrissa Penn, added the water bottle to represent a fourth person, an unnamed student whom Penn said “committed suicide earlier last year.” (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Death of woman sends shockwaves to El Camino community; lack of communication from administration and police raises concern
The Transfer Center and Honors Transfer Program are located on the second floor of the Student Services Building. El Camino College transfers have an admission rate of 35%, which is more than twice UCLAs acceptance rate. (Hannah Bui | The Union)
Support programs help El Camino lead the charge among community college's with high transfer rates
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith, left, presenting an item on the agenda at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5. (Ivan Gonzalez | The Union)
Changes to official Decision Making Handbook brought up during Academic Senate meeting
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Police Beat Dec. 5 to Dec. 10
Associated Students Organization volunteers give out pizza to students and other Finals Madness attendees in the Distance Education room in the Schauerman Library on Wednesday, Dec. 6. (Madison Selack | The Union)
'Finals Madness' event returns, elevating student study experience
Members of the North Torrance High Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program pose with their robot entry for the Robotics Exhibition Power Bot after winning best poster presentation at the event on Wednesday, Dec. 6. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Bots and Beats: DJ plays science fiction music as students showcase robotic creations
More in Daily News
Screenshot of the Kingdom Foundation website. Profits received from the purchase of sweaters will go toward giving items to LA Childrens Hospital.
El Camino student creates foundation to give back to community
Assistant Professor of Digital Arts Arnold Martin helps Schauerman Library staff by informing incoming students of the librarys closure due to a campus-wide power outage on Dec. 7. Martin shows students the NIXLE campus police alert he received on his phone while encouraging students to sign up for the alerts. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Power outage shuts down El Camino campus
Students leave El Camino College after all classes were canceled because of a campus-wide power outage on Dec. 7. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
Classes canceled after brief power outage
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Police Beat Nov. 28 to Dec. 4
Maile Flanagan, the English voice actor for the iconic anime character Naruto Uzumaki from the Japanese animated series Naruto, speaks at the Entertaining Industry Networking Event in the East Dining Room above the Bookstore on Thursday, Nov. 30. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)
Anime, movies, music and more: Creative Arts Month wraps up with entertainment networking panel
Students enter and exit the Student Services Building at El Camino College on Nov. 27. The Outreach and School Relations team headquartered in the Warrior Welcome Center, which itself is located in the building, offers services to help high school students who participate in the Dual Enrollment Program. (Caleb Smith | The Union)
Dual Enrollment Program offers local high school students a head start

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in