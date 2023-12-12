‘Finals Madness’ event returns, elevating student study experience

In support of students during the intense week leading up to finals, the student government hosted another “Finals Madness” event, giving students access to study spaces late at night.

The Schauerman Library became a hub for academic activity last week. Extended hours and free study resources accommodated all types of students on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A total of 466 students checked in between Monday and Wednesday for Finals Madness. Students who checked in after completing a survey were able to get free pizza.

The event cost the Associated Students Organization (ASO) around $4,500, including the pizza, coffee, energy drinks, blue books, scantrons, pens and pencils they provided.

The Distance Education Room in the library was filled with fun activities, games, food and drinks. The study center on the second floor had study spaces and tutoring.

Finals Madness began in 2011, taking place once every fall and spring semester. As a student and partial creator of the event, Student Development Organization Director Ricky Gonzalez was happy to see it continue for the last 12 years.

“It gives students an extra study space hour,” Gonzalez said. “They can actually utilize this space to be able to not only study, decompress, connect with one another, create community, get some energy drinks and free food but really just kind of give them a vibe to really get ready for the finals that are coming both this week and next week.”

Gonzalez said the event is a great way for people to come together and help each other.

“We’ve actually had a couple of faculty members and deans come out and tutor some of our students as well as the general tutors too,” Gonzalez said. “So it also brings out the community within the campus that really wants to ensure the success of our students.”

ASO Vice President Jeon Park said giving students access to the library after hours helps students with varying schedules.

“Not only do we provide a safe space, we provide a safe space late at night, which is not available to a lot of students,” Park said.

Last year, ASO hosted Finals Madness on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of finals week. To prevent students from cramming, they moved the event to the week before finals and extended it to Thursday.

“We were just thinking of the students and always putting them first. That’s why we have it the week before now,” Park said.

To keep the library open after hours, librarians had to work more hours. Library & Learning Resources Technician Lisa George said some librarians volunteered to work during Finals Madness.

“This is outside of my normal hours so it’s just voluntary for which of us is suitable and available,” George said. “It makes for a really long day.”

George said her role during the event was to support ASO by lending them the space and overseeing the study spaces.

“I’m here to provide assistance with the printing and help support keeping things copacetic,” George said. “It’s generally a nice way to be able to interact with students and support what they’re doing.”

Due to ASO’s efforts, students of all majors were able to utilize the space to work on their projects.

“This group has really taken that extra level to really make it as inclusive as possible,” Gonzalez said. “Our cosmetology students have been here doing hair cutting, getting their mannequins ready or architecture students are actually bringing in a couple of things for their design studios and stuff like that too.”

Finals Madness was successful on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. However, due to a school-wide power outage, as reported by The Union, ASO was forced to cancel the event on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Through data collection the ASO is trying to figure out what services the student body is looking for and if they want more events like Finals Madness.

“Our Associated Students Organization is collecting data through exit surveys and through some quick questions in the check-in process,” Gonzalez said.