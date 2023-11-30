7 questions with the College Council

Associated Students Organization President Jose Merino sits after giving a presentation at the Sept. 6 Board of Trustees meeting at El Camino College. Beyond being the ASO President, Merino is a voting member on the College Council. “We’re the second highest body below the Board of Trustees. We’re tasked with reviewing board policies, administrative procedures, and going over agendas,” Merino said of the College Council. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

The College Council at El Camino College is a consultation committee that aims to promote and discuss policies and procedures affecting the college community.

The council’s statement of purpose said it serves as a forum to exchange information. The council also states it fosters an effective process of collaboration and consultation to inform and strengthen decision-making.

The Union spoke with council member and Associated Students Organization President Jose Merino to learn more about the College Council.

Q: What is your role in the College Council?

A: “Ensuring student voices are heard in decisions.”

Merino is one of two student representatives with voting rights on the council. The other student representative is ASO Vice President Jeon Park.

Other student members on the College Council include Ke’Mar Edwards and Alysia Lara representing the Social Justice Center and Roshumba Mason, who represents the Black Student Success Center. These students do not have a voting membership.

Q: What role does the overall council serve?

A: “We’re the second highest body below the Board of Trustees. We’re tasked with reviewing board policies, administrative procedures, and going over agendas.”

According to the El Camino website, the College Council has 15 voting members and 20 nonvoting members. Council members represent different parts of the college community, such as students, deans, faculty, staff, committee members and more.

Q: Can you explain in simpler terms for the average reader what the College Council does?

A: “Once again, reviewing board policies and administrative procedures, along with making sure everyone is included in decision-making processes.”

Q: Who are the main members in the organization?

A: “We’re chaired by [El Camino President Brenda Thames], with various students and faculty members on the council.”

Other campus leaders who serve on the council include Monica Delgado representing the Professional Development Advisory Committee, President of the Academic Senate Charlene Brewer-Smith, Kelsey Iino for non-instructional faculty and many more.

Q: Can students engage with the council, and if so, how?

A: “Students can engage with the council by voicing opinions and concerns to ASO.”

Q: When do meetings occur and are they open to the public?

A: “Meetings are on the first Friday and third Monday of each month, they’re open to the public. However, students can also get involved outside of meetings, once again, by reaching out to ASO.”

El Camino students can contact ASO members via their organization emails and filling out a contact request form.

Q: What are some current priorities of the council?

A: “We’re working on developing a new three-year plan for our priorities and continuing to make sure students are put first in decisions.”

The next College Council meeting will take place on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, and is scheduled to be a policy review.