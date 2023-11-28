New buildings at El Camino a success say college officials as old building remains vacant

The new Behavioral and Social Sciences Building and Arts Complex were successfully opened at El Camino College this semester.

However, the relocation into the new facilities has left a vacant space in the previous Art and Behavioral Science Buildings.

Walter Cox, associate dean of the Fine Arts Division said the old Art and Behavioral Science Building is still scheduled to be demolished. The long-term plan regarding the location remains an unresolved matter.

“Originally, the music building was to be built there and that has been delayed, and they are reformulating that project because of an increase in cost,” Cox said.

Cox said the district is looking for solutions to fund the music building project. There is not a lot of information available regarding the timeline for the demolition as plans for the project are being revised, he said.

“The original estimate for the music building was [around] $65 million to $68 million and that estimate now to build the building as planned would be about $120 million,” Cox said.

The decision to construct these new buildings was an effort from the college to modernize the campus and provide a more welcoming environment for students, faculty and staff.

Christina Gold, dean of Behavior and Social Sciences, said feedback from faculty has been positive regarding the new buildings.

“The faculty really like their new space,” Gold said. “The [Art and Behavioral Science Building] was very old, I think it might be fair to say that in places it’s falling apart.”

The old Art and Behavioral Science Buildings have many issues, including inefficient plumbing and outdated electrical equipment.

“I’m glad we don’t have to have to face those issues anymore and can focus on student needs,” Director of the Art Gallery and Museum Programming Michael Miller said.

Miller said the art department is in a much better space in the new Arts Complex and praised the new location at the “center of the college community.”

He said the physical closeness of the Arts Complex building with the programs it collaborates with promotes campus togetherness.

“Working together on something we become more of a community,” Miller said.

An anthropology lab is also in the process of opening to students, as well as the Anthropology Museum, which will also be located in the Arts Complex.

“One of the goals of the building is to encourage people to come to campus and stay on campus, and that includes not only our students but our faculty and staff,” Gold said.

Additional resources are being organized and implemented in the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building, with plans to build a teacher resource room for child development students and an outdoor instructional space.

The transition into the new buildings has been an ongoing effort, with the process reaching its final steps.

Miller said any delays in the move can be resolved and that ultimately the mission is student-focused.

“There have been some minor obstacles but nothing that can’t be handled, there is a lot of support from administration,” Miller said.