The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Leaky pipe sends shivers to the Administration Building and Library

Byline photo of Joshua Flores
By Emily Gomez and Joshua FloresNovember 16, 2023
Systems+lead+Steve+Duzich+climbs+out+of+a+hole+where+pipes+for+various+campus+buildings+broke%2C+leaving+them+without+heating%2C+next+to+Caf%C3%A9+Camino+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+15.+%28Raphael+Richardson+%7C+The+Union%29
Systems lead Steve Duzich climbs out of a hole where pipes for various campus buildings broke, leaving them without heating, next to Café Camino on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

Heat has been restored to three of the five buildings that were impacted on Tuesday, Nov. 15, due to a leaking water pipe in front of Cafe Camino.

Steve Duzich, the systems lead at El Camino College, said a pipe at a connecting point that heats the Administration, Humanities, Chemistry, Physics and Schauerman Library Buildings began leaking.

This affected the heat flow to those buildings causing the college to temporarily shut off the heat on Tuesday. The heat for the buildings was restored Wednesday except for the library and Administration Building.

“The Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez has checked in with the deans of the affected areas to keep in touch and make sure that everyone is taken care of on campus,” Dean of Natural Sciences Amy Grant said.

Those in the affected buildings can request space heaters from the Facilities Planning and Services Division on a first come first serve basis, according to an email sent to the college by Assistant Director of Facilities Robert Brobst.

El Camino systems lead Steve Duzich watches heating technician Mario Lopez work on damaged pipes outside of Café Camino on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
El Camino systems lead Steve Duzich watches heating technician Mario Lopez work on damaged pipes outside of Café Camino on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

A request for 10 heaters was put in by Humanities Division clerical clerk Helen Wada, who was adorned in several layers and wrapped in a blanket when speaking with The Union. Wada said earlier in the day, she could not feel the low temperatures, but as time went on it got colder.

Humanities Dean Scott Kushigemachi said the request was made to make sure the building is prepared.

“I personally don’t feel a difference now, [I’m] not feeling it too dramatically yet,” Kushigemachi said.

However, the library has felt a greater impact from the leak as staff said they have been dealing with heat issues for the last two and a half months due to a separate maintenance issue.

Library and learning resources specialist Michele Whiting said the leak made the lack of heat worse.

“Space heaters were not allowed, because from what I understand, they tripped the fuse boxes,” Whiting said. “So now that it seemed to be affecting other buildings and the main building, the Administration Building, now today was the first time something came out saying ‘put a work order for a space heater.’ ”

The library’s most affected areas are the spaces in which staff work and students lounge, including the Quiet Commons Room, Research Center, Makers Space and the West Reading Room.

“We have offices that feel like a meat locker,” Whiting said.

El Camino systems lead Steve Duzich works on a pipe as heating technician Mario Lopez watches after pipes broke just outside of Café Camino, leaving various campus buildings without heating on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
El Camino systems lead Steve Duzich works on a pipe as heating technician Mario Lopez watches after pipes broke just outside of Café Camino, leaving various campus buildings without heating on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)

Students interviewed by The Union seemed unfazed by the lack of heating in the affected buildings.

Some said they were not even aware there was a problem with the heating. Emily Beltrom, who was in the Quiet Commons Room, said the temperature was fine and she was unbothered by the cold.

Library and learning resource specialist Erika Yates said most students are ready when it comes to the cold.

“The thing is, most of our students know to bring extra layers with them when they come to the library, especially if they like to study in the cold areas,” Yates said.

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in