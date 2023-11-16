Cars collide at intersection near El Camino

A car accident occurred at the intersection of Crenshaw and Manhattan Beach Boulevards on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 16.

A male driver in a Toyota sedan was traveling southbound on Crenshaw, while a female driver in a Honda sedan was turning left on Manhattan Beach. The cars collided shortly after 8 a.m.

The Honda sustained minor damage to the front right bumper, while the Toyota sustained moderate to severe damage to the front bumper.

There were no injuries reported and no passengers were in either vehicle.

The Gardena Police Department responded to the accident. A tow truck arrived on the scene afterward, taking away the Toyota.

The Union attempted to speak with the female driver of the Honda, but she declined to give information.