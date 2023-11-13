The student news site of El Camino College

Free haircuts offered in upcoming barbershop event

By Nasai RivasNovember 13, 2023
Men+of+Color+Action+Network+members+discuss+how+they+can+assist+students+and+help+them+reach+their+educational+and+life+goals+in+the+Social+Justice+Center+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+8.+%28Slihm+Davis+%7C+The+Union%29
Men of Color Action Network members discuss how they can assist students and help them reach their educational and life goals in the Social Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8. (Slihm Davis | The Union)

The Men of Color Action Network will be hosting a Barbershop Talk series event through the Student Equity and Achievement Center in the Student Services Building on Nov. 15, from noon to 2 p.m.

Free haircuts and hair care discussions with tips and advice will be shared amongst El Camino College students and faculty at the event.

Adjunct Counselor of Student Equity and Achievement and organization member Diego Rodriguez said the event is a push to provide men of color a place for men of color to comfortably talk about personal issues with other attendees they can relate to.

“We want to create a space where students can learn from one another, and also staff and faculty,” Rodriguez said.

The Men of Color Action Network helps provide resources to men of color enrolled in California community colleges and a place to foster a community with unity.

“We wanted to bring this event to campus because we have heard from colleagues how successful [the Barbershop Talks series] has been on other campuses,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the organization has hosted former Barbershop Talks on other campuses but this is the first time El Camino had an event like this take place on the El Camino campus.

“Barbershop Talks kinda draws from the experience that some male students can experience when they go get a haircut,” Rodriguez said.

The first 12 students who RSVP to the event will get a free haircut from one of the three barbers who will be at the event.
