Police Beat Oct.12 to Nov. 6

A total of 13 crimes have been reported since the last Police Beat update was published in The Union Vol. 78, No. 3.

Thursday, Oct. 12, reported at 1:50 p.m.

A laptop was stolen in the Communications Building. The case is closed.

Thursday, Oct. 12, reported at 7:56 a.m.

An individual defecated in public outside the Marsee Auditorium. The case is closed.

Friday, Oct. 13, reported at 3:43 p.m.

Miscellaneous items were stolen from the Bookstore. The suspect has been referred for discipline.

Monday, Oct. 16, reported at 11:26 a.m.

A reckless driver was reported in parking Lot L. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, reported at 10:50 a.m.

A disturbance involving offensive language occurred in parking Lot L. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, reported at 4:43 p.m.

A fondling was reported inside the Pool Classroom Building. The case has been turned over to an outside agency.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, reported at 11:53 a.m.

A wallet was stolen at the northwest corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard. The case has been turned over to an outside agency.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, reported at 1:27 p.m.

A theft by false pretense occurred in parking Lot A. The case is closed.

Friday, Oct. 20, reported at 12:25 p.m.

An individual was caught trespassing in the Physical Education South Building. The suspect has been referred for discipline.

Monday, Oct. 30, reported at 8:33 a.m.

A car was vandalized inside parking Lot K. The case is currently open.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, reported at 4:16 p.m.

A hit and run occurred in parking Lot C. The case is currently under investigation.

Friday, Nov. 3, reported at 10:59 a.m.

A glass panel was vandalized in the Industry and Technology Education Center. The case is closed.

Monday, Nov. 6, reported at 10:30 a.m.

A reckless driver was reported in parking Lot F. The case has been resolved and is now closed.