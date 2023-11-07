The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Police Beat Oct.12 to Nov. 6

By Emily BarreraNovember 7, 2023
The+front+of+the+Campus+Police+station+as+seen+on+Friday%2C+Sept.+15%2C+2023.+%28Delfino+Camacho+%7C+The+Union%29
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

A total of 13 crimes have been reported since the last Police Beat update was published in The Union Vol. 78, No. 3.

Thursday, Oct. 12, reported at 1:50 p.m.

A laptop was stolen in the Communications Building. The case is closed.

Thursday, Oct. 12, reported at 7:56 a.m.

An individual defecated in public outside the Marsee Auditorium. The case is closed.

Friday, Oct. 13, reported at 3:43 p.m.

Miscellaneous items were stolen from the Bookstore. The suspect has been referred for discipline.

Monday, Oct. 16, reported at 11:26 a.m.

A reckless driver was reported in parking Lot L. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, reported at 10:50 a.m.

A disturbance involving offensive language occurred in parking Lot L. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, reported at 4:43 p.m.

A fondling was reported inside the Pool Classroom Building. The case has been turned over to an outside agency.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, reported at 11:53 a.m.

A wallet was stolen at the northwest corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard. The case has been turned over to an outside agency.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, reported at 1:27 p.m.

A theft by false pretense occurred in parking Lot A. The case is closed.

Friday, Oct. 20, reported at 12:25 p.m.

An individual was caught trespassing in the Physical Education South Building. The suspect has been referred for discipline.

Monday, Oct. 30, reported at 8:33 a.m.

A car was vandalized inside parking Lot K. The case is currently open.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, reported at 4:16 p.m.

A hit and run occurred in parking Lot C. The case is currently under investigation.

Friday, Nov. 3, reported at 10:59 a.m.

A glass panel was vandalized in the Industry and Technology Education Center. The case is closed.

Monday, Nov. 6, reported at 10:30 a.m.

A reckless driver was reported in parking Lot F. The case has been resolved and is now closed.
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
A dirt lot sits next to the campus police station in preparation to replace the stations aging power generator on Wednesday, Nov. 1. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Police station generator taking years to install
English professor Jocelyn Shaw, center, stands outside the Humanities Building with some of her students on Thursday, Sept. 14. Shaw, who has been working at El Camino since 2016, was hired as full-time this fall due to a need for increased faculty. Shaw said she looks forward to building deeper student relationships in her new position.(Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Full-time faculty positions increase at El Camino
Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights representative Rocio Garcia presented an informative talk in which she shared legal resources available to El Camino students on Oct. 16 inside the Student Services Building. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Immigrant rights group offers free legal aid to undocumented students
Workers unloading film equipment from production vehicles parked outside of the Art and Behavioral Science Building on Thursday, Nov. 2. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Commercials to be filmed on campus
El Camino College Police Chief Michael Trevis talks to journalism students in The Union newsroom on Wednesday, Nov. 1. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
El Camino police chief urges student journalists to keep campus informed, discusses community issues
Students attending the Mi Casa Oct. 18, soft opening listen on as guest poets recite and college organizers speak. The event attracted a large crowd with some students standing outside the door as they listened and participated. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Large student turnout for Mi Casa pre-launch event
More in Daily News
The Admissions and Records help desk decorated with Halloween stickers, pumpkins and dolls on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The help desk is located in the first floor of the Student Services Building. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Voice your opinion on the admissions process
El Camino forward Jovanny Mejia, middle, with teammates Orlando Valencia-Jimenez, left, and Franco De Luna, take a group photo after the teams 8-0 win during the Oct.17 match against Compton College. Mejia and El Camino womens soccer player Yoseline Panduro both earned the National Player of the Week award as determined by the United Soccer Coaches. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
2 El Camino soccer stars earn National Player of the Week award
The El Camino Campus theatre as it looked on Thursday, Oct. 26. The space will host an evening of chamber music this Friday, Oct. 28. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino faculty member to perform an evening of chamber music this Friday
Screenshot of an online advertisement for Student Health 101 Week at El Camino College. A birth control choices workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 to help people explore and understand available birth control options.
Safe sex seminar offers students education, condoms and more
A sign advertises a QR code for Café Camino next to the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Be wary of QR code scams
Club members and new attendees listen to a speaker during a Child Development Club meeting on Monday, Sept. 25. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
Clubs on Campus: The Child Development Club
More in News
Sascha Recht, an Israeli American from Torrance, holds up a computer showing photos of her friends Carmel Gat and Yarden Roman-Gat on Oct. 24 at El Camino College. Gat and Roman-Gat were kidnapped by Hamas during the attack on Israel on Oct. 7. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
South Bay Community reacts to Israel-Hamas war
Board of Trustees President Trisha Murakawa smiles reflecting on the past month of events during the Board of Trustees Report section during their monthly public meeting on Oct. 16. The Board of Trustees voted on dozens of action items, including the approval of new construction projects and a contract between the El Camino College District and The Federation of Teachers, (Khoury Williams | The Union)
7 questions with the Board of Trustees
Sergiu Boerica, El Camino College tennis coach, gives instructions to his student, Jada Nesbitt, at the ECC Tennis Courts on Wednesday, Sept. 27. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
El Camino tennis teams short on players for upcoming season
The Distance Education Center will be hosting the Associated Student Organizations second Student Open Forum of the semester on Oct. 25. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
Student government to host second Student Open Forum
El Camino College students working and studying in the Tutoring Center located in the second floor of the Schauerman Library on Oct. 18. (Nellie Eloizard | The Union)
Library offers mid-semester support for students
LGBTQIA+ Student Success Coordinator Kenny Simkins speaks with an El Camino College police officer while medical technicians respond to an emergency 911 call. Simkins made the call immediately as the student began to hyperventilate during an event held at the Social Justice Center. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Student experiences medical emergency during campus event

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in