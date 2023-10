Screenshot of an online advertisement for Student Health 101 Week at El Camino College. A birth control choices workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 to help people explore and understand available birth control options.

The Student Health Center will host a birth control workshop on Thursday, Oct. 26 where students can learn about different birth control methods and receive free condoms and lubricants from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Health Center Conference Room.

Nurse practitioner Aileen Kizlinksi will talk about birth control options for anyone interested in exploring and understanding them.

Students can register online for the event.