Student experiences medical emergency during campus event

A female student who experienced breathing complications during an event hosted at the Social Justice Center was carried away on a stretcher by Los Angeles County emergency services on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The student, wearing a pink floral shirt, was participating in the LGBTQIA+ PRIDE Center’s History Month movie screening of “The Times of Harvey Milk” when she suddenly covered her heart and began hyperventilating at approximately 1:27 p.m.

LGBTQIA+ Student Success Coordinator Kenny Simkins was hosting the event when the student began hyperventilating and immediately called 911.

Paramedics and firefighters arrived at 1:36 p.m. but circled campus for 7 minutes before stopping at the circular driveway between parking Lot C and the Student Services Building at 1:43 p.m.

Emergency medical technicians and firefighters rushed to the Social Justice Center and assisted the student behind closed doors before carrying her out on a stretcher to the nearest ambulance truck at 1:48 p.m.

El Camino College Police Officer Ruben Lopez was at the scene of the incident when emergency services arrived, but he could not give The Union updates on the condition of the student at the time.

“All I know is that it was a medical aid call made 10 minutes ago,” Lopez said.

This is a developing story.