FBI student workshop offers career opportunities

By Nick GeltzOctober 18, 2023
View+of+the+Industry+Technology+Education+Center+at+El+Camino+College+on+Oct.+18.+The+FBI+student+workshop+will+take+place+inside+the+building+on+Oct.+24.+%28Nick+Geltz+%7C+The+Union%29
View of the Industry Technology Education Center at El Camino College on Oct. 18. The FBI student workshop will take place inside the building on Oct. 24. (Nick Geltz | The Union)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will be hosting a workshop at El Camino College in the Industry Technology Education Center on Oct. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The FBI will discuss its special agent program, including instructions and resources to make it easier for El Camino students to apply for bureau jobs in the future.

Career Services Specialist Carla Camacho coordinated with the FBI for the workshop and said it’s a good opportunity to learn about jobs in federal law enforcement.

“The FBI wants to talk to students and target a bigger audience,” Camacho said.

The workshop is open for anyone to attend, but the FBI is looking to hire specific people who major in psychology, history, and administration of justice.

Students who want to sign up for the workshop should visit the FBI’s Google sign-up sheet.
