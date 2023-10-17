New credit card machines at El Camino

New Bank of America credit card machines will be implemented in the Cashier’s Office to at El Camino College to replace outdated machines.

The $6,050 expenditure will come from Fund 11 and was approved by the Board of Trustees during the Oct. 16 meeting to replace the old credit card machines which no longer function properly.

Vice President of Administrative Services Robert Suppelsa said previous machines have been in use for about seven to 10 years at El Camino, with five old machines in the Cashier’s Office and more located in the Bookstore and campus restaurants.

According to the contract only five machines were approved for purchase.

Supplesa said with the amount of transactions done by students at El Camino it was important to update these machines.

“If we didn’t have it, [students] couldn’t use a credit card on campus,” Suppelsa said.

At the Cashiers Office, located next to the Bookstore, students can pay for their fees in person or ask questions regarding their eligibility for payment plan options.

The Cashiers Office is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.