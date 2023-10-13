Earthquake drill to take place next week

California educational institutions, including El Camino College, will all participate in an earthquake drill dubbed the “International Shakeout Day” on Oct. 19 from 10:19 a.m. to noon.

According to an email from the Office of Marketing and Communications, the college population is encouraged to drop to the ground and then proceed to get under desks to take cover and hold on to their desks until the simulated earthquake ends.

Director of Public Information and Government Relations Kerri Webb, who is in charge of coordinating the drill on campus, said students should be prepared with “comfortable” shoes since everyone participating will have to stand outside in a coordinated manner until everyone on campus is accounted for.

“We encourage everyone to please participate,” Webb said.

People will then proceed to their respective evacuation spots according to the building they are in.

The map with all the evacuation spots is included in the email.

Everyone on campus that day will be required to participate in the mandatory drill according to the email.

To learn more about the drill visit the International Shakeout Day Website.