Campus police hosts luncheon to discuss resources for unhoused students

By Nasai RivasOctober 13, 2023
El+Camino+Police+Chief+Michael+Trevis+gives+a+speech+to+attendees+of+a+police+engagement+event+in+the+East+Dining+Room+of+the+Bookstore+at+El+Camino+College+on+Wednesday%2C+Oct.+12.+%28Bryan+Sanchez+%7C+The+Union%29
El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis gives a speech to attendees of a police engagement event in the East Dining Room of the Bookstore at El Camino College on Wednesday, Oct. 12. (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)

The El Camino College Police Department presented resources for unhoused students at the Campus Police Engagement Luncheon in the East Dining Room on Oct. 12.

During the luncheon, police officer Erika Solorzano and Basic Needs Center Coordinator Sharonda Barksdale talked about the roles police have and the various services offered at El Camino to help people in need.

Solorzano said the police department helps give off-campus support to people in the El Camino community who are unhoused, victims of sexual misconduct and those who need counseling. She encourages anyone to contact the police for help.

“We all have our ups and downs, so we should not be embarrassed if we are experiencing financial difficulty,” Solorzano said during the presentation.

Barksdale talked about the Coordinated Entry System, a system meant to connect people who are in a housing crisis or facing housing difficulties in LA County to available resources in an efficient and equitable manner.

“Anyone experiencing any homeless issues, housing issues or even rent issues should access the system to get help, Barksdale said.

Barksdale also said the Warrior Pantry, located in the Basic Needs Center, provides cupboards on campus for unhoused students or students dealing with financial difficulties.

El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis and Sgt. Ruben Lopez also presented and discussed with attendees at the luncheon.

Lopez said the police department partners with Los Angeles Homeless Outreach Portal (LA-HOP), an online portal that helps with outreach service requests for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).

El Camino police contacts LA-Hop so LAHSA can offer unhoused people in the community a place to stay along with other services such as physical and mental health aid, motivational interviewing and trauma care.

“The police department is trying to help [unhoused students] get back on their feet,” Trevis said.

Solorzano said the next luncheon will happen around March 2024 during the spring semester with a new topic for discussion to be decided by the police department. Previous luncheons have had discussion centered around campus safety.

“This event is about the campus police department engaging with and partnering with the campus community,” Trevis said.

Trevis said during the luncheon the police department wants to maintain a safe campus and provide help for everyone at El Camino.

“El Camino College police is truly part of the community and the campus community is part of the El Camino police,” he said.

Basic Needs Center
Location: second floor of the Bookstore Building
Hours: Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m.

 

Contact the El Camino Police Department at 310-660-3100 or visit the police station located in parking Lot K on the corner of Redondo Beach Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard.
