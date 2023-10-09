Woman threatens two people with knife near El Camino

An aggravated assault was committed on the public sidewalk in front of Gigi’s Pizza located at 16006 Crenshaw Blvd. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

A woman brandished a knife and threatened two people in front of the restaurant, which is located across the street from the El Camino Administration Building.

The El Camino College Police Department received a report of the aggravated assault at 5:15 p.m.

According to a campus safety advisory email sent out on Oct. 5, the woman is described as wearing a bandana of an unidentified color, a black shirt, and gray sweatpants and was last seen heading to the McDonalds on the corner of Crenshaw and Manhattan Beach Boulevard.

The Union contacted the El Camino Police Department and the El Camino Office of Workplace Safety and Risk Management but has yet to receive a response regarding the matter.