Faculty to vote on Academic Senate constitutional change

By Ma. Gisela OrdenesOctober 4, 2023
Senators+raise+their+hands+to+vote+on+a+motion+at+the+Academic+Senate+meeting+hosted+inside+the+El+Camino+Distance+Education+room+on+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+3.+%28Ma.+Gisela+Ordenes+%7C+The+Union%29
Senators raise their hands to vote on a motion at the Academic Senate meeting hosted inside the El Camino Distance Education room on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

The Academic Senate will ask El Camino College faculty to vote through an email on increasing the term in office for part-time senators from one to two years.

The Academic Senate Constitution currently provides a one-year term for part-time senators while full-time senators serve for three years.

During the Oct. 3 Academic Senate meeting Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland said approval needs to be voted on by all faculty members because it’s a substantive constitutional change.

“At least 10% of the faculty should vote [for the change to take effect],” McClelland said.

The minutes for the May 2 Academic Senate meeting showed terms are not long enough for part-time senators to run for executive board positions.

“Just as part-times are learning about the senate and how it functions they have to give up [their] term,” according to the minutes on May 2.

If approved, current part-time senators Wendy Lozano and Annette Owens, will serve until the 2024-25 academic year.

Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith said to senators during the meeting it is their responsibility to ensure the faculty in their divisions check their emails and vote.
