Building on campus set to be demolished

By Ivan GonzalezOctober 4, 2023
A student walks past the east side of the soon to be demolished Art and Behavioral Science Building on Tuesday, Oct. 4. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

In preparation for a future demolition, classes previously held in the Arts and Behavioral Science Building have been or are in the process of being moved elsewhere on campus.

Behavioral Science classes will move into the new Behavioral and Social Sciences Building starting this winter. Art classes have already been moved into the Arts Complex.

Dean of the Fine Arts Division Berkeley Price said the second floor of the building is still in use by the dance department.

“It is expected that the dance department will move into the new modular village sometime next year,’’ he said.

The modular village is under construction near parking lot L and will provide newer facilities for the dance department.

The basement and first floor of the Arts and Behavioral Science Building are now closed with stairs going down to the basement gated off.

Gate closing off access to the basement of the Arts and Behavioral Science Building, Sept. 27, 2023 (Ivan Gonzalez | The Union)
Gate closing of access to the basement of the Arts and Behavioral Science Building, Sept. 27, 2023. The building was constructed in the 1950s. (Ivan Gonzalez | The Union)

Once the Arts & Behavioral Science building is fully empty and vacated it will be demolished at a not yet known date.

The Union will update with further information as it becomes available.
