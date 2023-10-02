The student news site of El Camino College

Upcoming scholarship webinars offer free money to students

By Angela OsorioOctober 2, 2023

Students who attend scholarship webinars in October and November will be entered in a drawing to have the chance to win a $1,500 scholarship.

El Camino College will host these free scholarship webinars in partnership with Sallie Mae. The money for the scholarship drawing is being provided by the California Student Aid Commission.

Student Services Specialist Marco Colom will host the workshops with the goal of making students aware that the “free money” is available.

“There are scholarships available for anybody, no matter what your walk of life is,” Colom said.

Colom said he did not receive help while he was in college, and does not want students to be in the same boat.

At the webinars, a guest speaker from Sallie Mae will provide tips on applying for scholarships and writing essays.

Anyone interested can register for Zoom sessions on Oct. 3, Oct. 17, Nov. 1, and Nov. 15.

Students can also learn more about scholarship opportunities on the El Camino website.
