The Social Justice Center celebrates 1-year anniversary with yoga, therapy dogs and more

The Social Justice Center located in the Communications Building at El Camino College after it opened at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

The Social Justice Center is celebrating its one-year anniversary by hosting multiple events about advocacy on Thursday, Sept. 28 from noon to 6 p.m.

At the Social Justice and Advocacy Fair, attendees can purchase Guatemalan food from an El Fogón food truck, participate in yoga and dance classes, play with therapy dogs and all while learning about different resources available at the fair.

Several clubs and organizations related to social justice and student equity will have their own tables at the Student Services Plaza from noon to 2 p.m.

“Students [can] figure out how they want to get involved, if they want to do volunteering or internships, or just learn about the issues that the [clubs and organizations] will be sharing,” Social Justice Center Coordinator Monica Delgado said.

More events will take place inside the center lounge, including a drum circle led by Delton Davis, musician and founder of Kids Drumming, from noon to 1 p.m.

Attendees can attend a panel featuring three recently hired faculty and “social justice warriors,” Dr. Takahito Tanaka, Dr. Amina Humphrey and Dr. Martin Leyva from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The final event of the fair will be a screening of “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” a documentary about the politician and civil rights activist, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Delgado said the Social Justice Center is planning to host this event annually.

“This is our event, celebrating our existence but also having a chance to share social justice work across our community and our campus,” she said.

For more information, students can visit the Social Justice Center’s page on El Camino College’s website.