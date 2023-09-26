District and Federation of Teachers reach tentative agreement

After over a year of faculty working without a contract, a tentative agreement between the El Camino College district and the Federation of Teachers faculty union was reached Friday, Sept. 22, during the last scheduled negotiation meeting.

An updated post on the federation website made on Saturday, Sept. 23, said that the Federation’s bargaining team “reached a conceptual agreement with the District.”

“We had a mediation session on Friday and came to a conceptual agreement,” history professor John Baranski said.

Baranski said this is not “the district’s final offer” as there are still details that need to be further clarified.

“A tentative agreement has to be exact language, down to a comma,” Baranksi said.

While neither side can discuss details at this time both the district and the Federation anticipate that any remaining key points of the conceptual agreement will be agreed to and written down in an official format by Friday, Sept. 29.