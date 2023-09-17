El Camino trustee running for state senate

EC Board of Trustee member Nilo Michelin poses for a photo in the Board Room of the Administration Building at El Camino College on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)

El Camino College Board of Trustees member Nilo Michelin is running as a candidate in next year’s elections for California State Senator to represent Senate District 35.

Michelin said one major reason for becoming a candidate is to help students with higher education.

“I believe that every student should have [an] opportunity to go to a four year university or a vocational school,” Michelin said.

One of Michelin’s goals is to allow better access for higher education for less fortunate students by using El Camino policies in a statewide manner.

“All the work I did at El Camino with vocational training and getting students ready for four year universities…I want to do that statewide,” Michelin said. “Right now I don’t think there is enough educational opportunities.”

The incumbent State Sen. Steven Bradford has been senator of the district since 2016, with his term ending in 2024.

“I think he’s been doing a good job,” Michelin said in regards to Bradford’s time in office. “[But] there’s always room for improvement.”

Michelin said he has the experience necessary for the position to make his key educational reform policies into a reality.

“I’m the only candidate with experience in those areas,” Michelin said.

Michelin’s campaign website also mentions matters of accessible housing and healthcare as important issues for the candidate.

Michelin first became an El Camino trustee in Nov. 2018.

He served as president of the Board of Trustees from 2020 to 2022. As a trustee Michelin represents Area 2 which includes the surrounding cities of Lennox, Alondra Park, Del Aire and Hawthorne.

Prior to that Michelin worked as a prosecutor and an educator in Hawthorne. He also taught both high school and middle school within the Los Angeles Unified School District.

El Camino Student Trustee Connor Lai said he agrees with Michelin’s educational positions and his concerns.

“I believe that Trustee Michelin is an outstanding, amazing colleague and I would like to congratulate him on his candidacy for state senate,” Lai said.

Fellow El Camino trustee Cliff Numark said he believes Michelin is already a great advocate for students.

“[He’d be] a great advocate for his constituents as a senator.” Numark said.

Michelin is running alongside four other candidates for the district. Former Compton city council member Michelle Chambers (D), Hawthorne city council member Alex Monteiro (D), former U.S rep. for California’s 37th congressional district Lauren Richardson (D) and member of the Los Angeles County Citizens Economy and Efficiency Commission Jennifer Williams (D).

Candidate Monteiro has made police reform one of the key points of his campaign.

“We need to create trust, mutual respect, and a shared understanding between law enforcement and the communities,” reads a statement from Monteiro’s campaign website.

Candidate Richardson’s campaign has publicly discussed issues relating to homelessness and mental health among other equity related concerns.

“The lack of services for our unhoused residents, mental health services, adequate quality healthcare and employment opportunities have been a direct disparity to progress of our communities,” reads a statement on Chambers campaign website.

California’s statewide primary for the state senator position will go to the ballots on March 5, 2024 while the general election will take place on Nov. 5, 2024.