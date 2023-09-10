COVID-testing sites still open on campus

Two students walk past a sign advertising the free on campus rapid COVID testing offered in room 205 of the Communications Building at El Camino College, on February 16. The testing site is still open this fall semester from Monday-Thursday and is free of charge to El Camino students and employees. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

The COVID-19 testing site, located in room 205 of the Communications Building is still open through the end of fall semester and free to all El Camino College students and employees.

Lina Berrio, a registered nurse working at El Camino, said colleges and universities in Los Angeles are still required to monitor and provide COVID-19 testing resources as announced by the LA County Department of Public Health.

“We do provide free COVID-testing for staff and students, we also have testing kits available throughout the campus.” Berrio said. “In the winter session, the department is going to reevaluate and see if they want to continue the provision.”

There are 18 sites on campus that also provide testing kits including the Administration Building, Nursing Department, ASO basement, Athletics Office, El Camino Bookstore, COVID Center, Student Services Building and the police department among others.

With the COVID-testing process, individuals who get tested will receive their results via an app, usually received within 15 to 20 minutes.

A positive COVID-19 test requires a 5-day quarantine.

Individuals who experience no fever for 24 hours and have improved symptoms are welcomed back; for those with persisting fever and other symptoms a 10-day quarantine is required.

For more in formation visit the El Camino College testing services webpage or email [email protected]