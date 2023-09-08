No injury updates from Warriors football team and Athletics Department

Players and officials crowd around El Camino defense back Travis Roberts after he was injured during a football game against Southwestern College at Featherstone Field on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Ivan Gonzalez | The Union)

Student athlete Travis Roberts suffered an unspecified leg injury on Saturday, Sept. 2 while playing a match against Northwestern in Murdock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2.

At the end of the fourth quarter, during the the first football match of the new fall semester, Roberts collapsed and was taken away via ambulance. The remaining seconds of the game were cancelled and El Camino won the game 49-13.

The Union reached out to coach Gifford Lindheim and Defensive Coordinator Andrew Avlillar but neither was immediately available to comment.

Athletic Information Director Rafael Guerrero gave an official statement to The Union on behalf of the El Camino College Athletics Department:

“Travis suffered a leg injury on Saturday night with 19 seconds remaining in the football game against Southwestern. Due to guidelines set forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services we cannot disclose any further information regarding the health and well-being of any student without their consent.”

The Union will update with further information as it become avaible.