Upcoming live performance to aid in Maui Relief fund

A screenshot of a digital flyer taken from the Defining Courage webpage linked to in the El Camino College ticket site.

A special live performance of the show “Defining Courage,” which celebrates Nisei Soldiers, will be held this Saturday at El Camino College in an effort to raise funds for those affected by the recent fires in Maui.

Nisei Soldiers, who are the focus of the show were Americans of Japanese ancestry who served in segregated military units during World War II.

The special “Aloha” edition of the show is hosted by ABC7’s David Ono, honoring Hawai’i with stories, dances by Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani, music by Nick Lee and Grammy Award winners Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere.

Kerri Webb, El Camino Director of Public Information and Government Relations, said, “In addition to the show, there will be vendors before and after the performances in the lobby selling artwork and books.”

A portion of those sales going towards the Maui relief fund.

A statement from the El Camino’s Center for the Arts said, “Our friends in Maui are defining courage under tragic circumstances. Let’s stand with them and send love and support. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation.”

The event will be held at Marsee Auditorium on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., with tickets ranging from $25 to $100. El Camino online ticket sales end four hours prior to the show and same day ticket sales are available at the Ticket Office at least one hour prior to a performance’s scheduled start time.

As the Defining Courage website states, “You’ll fly over World War II battlefields in Italy, France, Japan, and Germany, in an unforgettable live event that includes: stunning cinematography, live music & choir, historic film and eyewitness interviews.”

Tickets can be purchased on the El Camino ticket website. There is also an option to donate to the Maui Fire Relief with instructions to indicate the “Maui Strong Fund” in the gift designation section.