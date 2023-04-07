Warriors baseball coach selected as Health Educator of the Year

El Camino College baseball coach and physical education instructor Nate Fernley at Warrior Field on Tuesday, March 4. Fernley was nominated and selected as Health Educator of the Year by the California Community College Physical Education, Kinesiology, Dance Association. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union) Photo credit: Greg Fontanilla

A physical education instructor and baseball coach from El Camino College received the Health Educator of the Year Award from the California Community College Physical Education, Kinesiology, Dance Association, or CCCPKED.

Nate Fernley, now in his 16th season as the Warriors baseball coach, expressed gratitude for his nomination and selection for the award.

“It was an honor, and I am grateful that somebody thought that I added value to students in the college,” Fernley said. “Obviously, the award is nice, but just having this job seems like the reward.”

CCCPKED is an instructional organization that falls under the California Community College Athletics Association, the governing body of athletics at the community college level in California.

The selection process for the distinction boiled down to a nomination period by an executive board member of the association and then a selection committee which ultimately earned Fernley the prestigious award.

The nomination for Fernley came from Colin Preston, who was El Camino’s Director of Athletics and Kinesiology from 2016 to 2021 but was not a part of the selection committee.

Preston now serves as the Dean of Kinesiology, Athletics and Health Science at Cypress College and is an executive board member of CCCPKED.

“Nate is a phenomenal health instructor, and a phenomenal baseball coach,” Preston said. “Always goes above and beyond in the classroom. Every student that I’ve ever spoken to has always enjoyed his health class, so that was the reason that I felt would be a solid nomination.”

An award ceremony was held in Sacramento at the California Community College Athletics Association Spring Convention on March 30, honoring Fernley’s accomplishment.

The award-winning educator was unable to attend due to coaching duties for an El Camino baseball game against Victor Valley College, who was overwhelmed by Fernley’s team, 18-0.

El Camino athletic director Jeffrey Miera, who succeeded Preston, was coached by Fernley during his time playing baseball for the Warriors and served as an assistant under his coaching staff.

“It speaks volumes to the kind of person and educator that he is,” Miera said.