El Camino passes 75 COVID-19 cases

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 75.

The case was confirmed on Nov. 30, with the individual testing positive and last visiting campus on the same day, according to an email sent by El Camino Marketing and Communication on Nov. 30.

While on campus, the individual checked into the Warrior Plaza COVID-19 Screening Check-in Kiosk and visited sports medicine located under the bleachers at Murdock Stadium. The individual tested at Manhattan Beach Boulevard Module (MBBM) 136 and then left campus immediately after their test was positive.

This individual did not come into close contact with any other individuals while they were on campus and is currently observing the minimum 10-day at-home quarantine period. The Facilities Department has been notified and will disinfect all visited areas, according to the email.

Health kiosks and the MBBM are frequently disinfected and sanitized, as per standard requirements.

This case comes six days after the last COVID-19 related incident was confirmed on Nov. 24.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.