Another year, another Club Rush

By Jose Tobar|February 18, 2019

El Camino’s biannual event, Club Rush, will once again seek to entice students into joining one of its many clubs through a showcase of visual displays and activities this spring.

Students will be exposed to a wide range of clubs varying in themes from cultural, religious, arts, and other special categories for those interested in joining, or for those who are just curious passersby.

The Inter-Club Council (ICC) that boast the number of clubs it represents at 70, has planned for the event to take place at the Library Lawn between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I hope to see a lot of people out there just enjoying the event, even if they decide that they don’t want to join a club,” Inter-Club Council Vice President, Jennifer Gutierrez said.

The Club Rush festivities will begin on Monday, Feb. 25, and culminate on Feb. 28.

