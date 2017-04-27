El Camino men’s volleyball team is headed to State Finals after commanding sweep over defending state champions Long Beach City College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

22-all and Mr. big man in the middle freshman middle blocker Victor Villareal comes up big with a block against the defending state champion Long Beach City College Vikings on Thursday.

Timeout Vikings.

Following the timeout the El Camino Warriors would go on a 3-2 run to end the first set of the California Community College Athletic Association’s men’s volleyball state semifinals, 26-24.

El Camino’s men’s volleyball team was ranked as high as No. 4 in the state during the regular season, but fell to No. 7 in the state playoffs and that gave the Warriors a chip on their shoulder.

“We were ranked No. 7,” Villareal said. “We wanted to show everyone what we could do. We beat the No. 2 team (Irvine Valley College) and now we beat the No. 3 team.”

El Camino lost to Long Beach twice during the regular season in five and four sets, respectively.

On Friday the Warriors battled and thoroughly handed the Vikings a 26-24, 25-17 and 25-19 loss in straight sets.

Sophomore outside hitter Cesar Medina finished with 17 kills while sophomore PJ Tulikihihifo had 12 kills for the Warriors.

The Warriors await the winner of the No. 4 Santa Monica and No. 1 Orange Coast College match at 7:30 p.m.

“It doesn’t matter who stands in front of us,” Villareal added. “We can beat anyone right now.”

Full story to come.