The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Sports, Spring Sports, Volleyball

El Camino men’s volleyball team beats Trade Tech while resting several starters

By Phil SidavongMarch 19, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino’s men’s volleyball team came out bustling and quickly dominated the visiting L.A. Trade Tech Beavers in just under one hour of playing time (25-8, 25-13, 25-9) on Friday.

Medina sat out the match against Trade Tech and will do so for the road game on Wednesday against Long Beach City College.

“I’ll be back on Friday against Santa Monica College,” Medina said.

The rest of the team had some stellar play with a lot of bench players getting some playing time.

EC improves to 6-5 and continues it’s up-and-down season.

Trade Tech falls to 0-8 and continues its lasting title as the weakest team in the state, year after year.

The Warriors are on the road against the 2016 defending state champions Long Beach City College on Wednesday and will do so without Medina.

Based on previous line-ups:

  • PJ Tulikihihifo and Chris Phanngam should take the outside hitter positions
  • while Pedro Campos and Tony Taulili share setter time,
  • Matthew Donatucci and Jaden Misaalefua could be the opposites,
  • Victor Villareal and Matt Carter solidify their position in the middle
  • and Jason Carroll will act as libero.
Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , ,

Other stories filed under Sports

El Camino beach volleyball team struggles in first loss to Grossmont College; bounce back in win against Rio Hondo College

The defending state champions are on the other side of the net.They're strong and the Warriors know it and Griffins know it and the audience knows it....

Up next for softball: Today vs. Palomar College

The El Camino softball team is on a 10-game winning streak heading into a non-conference showdown against Palomar College today. EC is coming off a 19...

El Camino men’s volleyball team continues to struggle after loss to Irvine Valley College

The No. 1 team in the state didn't seem all that great.The players are only human and mistakes are made. Problem for the road team is that those state...

El Camino beach volleyball team outshines Antelope Valley College and Santa Ana College

Frustration is long gone. The only expression on their faces were defeat, dejection and a sense of wanting the game to be over."It's OK, it's OK," one...

El Camino baseball shuts out Mt. SAC to earn sixth straight conference win
El Camino baseball shuts out Mt. SAC to earn sixth straight conference win

Other stories filed under Spring Sports

El Camino beach volleyball team struggles in first loss to Grossmont College; bounce back in win against Rio Hondo College

The defending state champions are on the other side of the net.They're strong and the Warriors know it and Griffins know it and the audience knows it....

Up next for softball: Today vs. Palomar College

The El Camino softball team is on a 10-game winning streak heading into a non-conference showdown against Palomar College today. EC is coming off a 19...

El Camino men’s volleyball team continues to struggle after loss to Irvine Valley College

The No. 1 team in the state didn't seem all that great.The players are only human and mistakes are made. Problem for the road team is that those state...

El Camino beach volleyball team outshines Antelope Valley College and Santa Ana College

Frustration is long gone. The only expression on their faces were defeat, dejection and a sense of wanting the game to be over."It's OK, it's OK," one...

El Camino baseball shuts out Mt. SAC to earn sixth straight conference win
El Camino baseball shuts out Mt. SAC to earn sixth straight conference win
The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino men’s volleyball team beats Trade Tech while resting several starters