El Camino men’s volleyball team beats Trade Tech while resting several starters

The El Camino’s men’s volleyball team came out bustling and quickly dominated the visiting L.A. Trade Tech Beavers in just under one hour of playing time (25-8, 25-13, 25-9) on Friday.

Medina sat out the match against Trade Tech and will do so for the road game on Wednesday against Long Beach City College.

“I’ll be back on Friday against Santa Monica College,” Medina said.

The rest of the team had some stellar play with a lot of bench players getting some playing time.

EC improves to 6-5 and continues it’s up-and-down season.

Trade Tech falls to 0-8 and continues its lasting title as the weakest team in the state, year after year.

The Warriors are on the road against the 2016 defending state champions Long Beach City College on Wednesday and will do so without Medina.

Based on previous line-ups: