El Camino men’s tennis team gets instant win

It is likely someone else in the world probably has your problem, and may have it even worse.

El Camino men’s tennis team has had roster problems this season, but visiting Mt. San Antonio College was really hampered by personnel issues.

When play started on a blustery afternoon on Feb. 23, only three singles matches and one doubles match was scheduled, giving EC five points and an instant win from the forfeits.

“Not the way we want it, but we’ll take it,” EC coach Steven Van Kanegan said.

The victory gave the EC men’s tennis team its first win of the season, improving it to 1-5 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.

Assistant coach Darin Dunn said it is only the second time this season EC has fielded a full roster.

“We’re just getting healthy,” Dunn said.

Singles action was in favor of EC. Freshman Kyle Ou defeated Mt. SAC’s top seed Dustin Shin 6-3, 6-2 and Louis Tanada defeated Brandon Narvaez 6-3, 6-1.

Freshman Daniel Fisher had a marathon match against Russell Hao, with both players having injury issues. Fisher’s ankle flared up and Hao suffered a cramp that delayed the match.

Fisher lost to Hao, 2-6, 7-5, 4-6.

“That’s a highlight for us,” said Mt. SAC coach Tim Pawley, adding the “brutal” winds was causing havoc for players on both squads.

In doubles, EC chose to give its No. 2 team of freshmans Jie Ong and Chris Gordon action for the day. They were initially to play Mt. SAC’s top duo of Shin and Hao, but because of Hao’s injury, Narvaez stepped in to play.

Ong and Gordon kept pace and were behind the two Mounties by a score of 3-4 before the Mt. SAC pair sped off to an 8-4 win.

Despite being on the winning team, Fisher still fumed about his loss in singles at the end of the day.

“I’m pretty upset, it was close,” Fisher said.

The freshman marketing major said his left ankle has been bothering him for a week, but both he and Van Kanegan expect it to be all right in time for action at Cerritos on Thursday.