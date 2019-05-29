Warriors men’s tennis team finishes season 8-7, sends players to singles, doubles championships

The El Camino Warriors men’s tennis team sent players to the California Community College Athletic Association Men’s Tennis State Championships after finishing the regular season in late April.

Warriors players Hollard Choi and Trey Vasquez advanced to the Round of 64 in the CCCAA men’s tennis singles championships. Teammate Connor Davis was eliminated in the Round of 128.

The pairs of Choi and Stephen Whitman, as well as Davis and Vasquez advanced to the Round of 32 in the CCCAA men’s tennis doubles championship. Teammates Andre Dinh and Seitaro Tanaka were eliminated in the Round of 128.

The Warriors started the season with four losses in a row and ended with six wins in seven matches, compiling a final record of 8-7.

“We had a good season, and although it was a rough start, as the season progressed we improved”, Warriors coach Steve Van Kanegan said.

Trey Vasquez, a sophomore who graduated from Redondo Union High School, was voted the most valuable player by the team.

“His improvement throughout the season was very impressive”, Van Kanegan said.

Pleased with the work ethic put in the by the players, Van Kanegan said he is optimistic for next season.

Update May 29, 6:58 a.m.: The tennis team was incorrectly stated as winning seven times in eight matches.