The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Tennis, Spring Sports

Warriors men’s tennis team finishes season 8-7, sends players to singles, doubles championships

By Jun Ueda|May 29, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino Warriors men’s tennis team sent players to the California Community College Athletic Association Men’s Tennis State Championships after finishing the regular season in late April.

Warriors players Hollard Choi and Trey Vasquez advanced to the Round of 64 in the CCCAA men’s tennis singles championships. Teammate Connor Davis was eliminated in the Round of 128.

The pairs of Choi and Stephen Whitman, as well as Davis and Vasquez advanced to the Round of 32 in the CCCAA men’s tennis doubles championship. Teammates Andre Dinh and Seitaro Tanaka were eliminated in the Round of 128.

The Warriors started the season with four losses in a row and ended with six wins in seven matches, compiling a final record of 8-7.

“We had a good season, and although it was a rough start, as the season progressed we improved”, Warriors coach Steve Van Kanegan said.

Trey Vasquez, a sophomore who graduated from Redondo Union High School, was voted the most valuable player by the team.

“His improvement throughout the season was very impressive”, Van Kanegan said.

Pleased with the work ethic put in the by the players, Van Kanegan said he is optimistic for next season.

Update May 29, 6:58 a.m.: The tennis team was incorrectly stated as winning seven times in eight matches.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Jun Ueda, Staff Writer

Other stories filed under Sports

Warriors football team readying for start of season

After a strong 2018 season, the El Camino Warriors football team is preparing for its 2019 season.The Warriors ended last season with an 8-3 record an...

Warriors baseball team advances to championship game
Warriors baseball team advances to championship game
Warriors baseball team defeats San Joaquin Delta, wins opening game of state championships
Warriors baseball team defeats San Joaquin Delta, wins opening game of state championships
Class of 2019 inducted into EC Athletic Hall of Fame
Class of 2019 inducted into EC Athletic Hall of Fame
Warriors baseball team begins championship weekend versus San Joaquin Delta
Warriors baseball team begins championship weekend versus San Joaquin Delta

Other stories filed under Tennis

Men’s and women’s tennis fall short to Lake Forest College
Men’s and women’s tennis fall short to Lake Forest College
Womens’ tennis team falls short in match against Irvine Valley College
Womens’ tennis team falls short in match against Irvine Valley College
El Camino tennis player continues to compete despite illness and injuries
El Camino tennis player continues to compete despite illness and injuries
El Camino women’s tennis team ends season with loss to Rio Hondo College
El Camino women’s tennis team ends season with loss to Rio Hondo College
El Camino women’s tennis team remain winless after loss to Cerritos College
El Camino women’s tennis team remain winless after loss to Cerritos College
The student news site of El Camino College
Warriors men’s tennis team finishes season 8-7, sends players to singles, doubles championships