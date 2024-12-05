Noodle your way over to these 5 ramen spots near El Camino

The South Bay is home to a variety of ramen shops, with each offering a unique take on the classic Japanese dish.

From rich tonkotsu broths to lighter soy-based options, these five establishments near El Camino College stand out for their distinct flavors and dedication to authentic preparation.

1. Hakata Ikkousha

With a head chef from Japan, Hakata Ikkousha in Torrance brings authentic Japanese flavors to its signature tonkotsu ramen ($14.50). The thick, savory pork broth is slightly salty and robust, pairing perfectly with thin hakata-style noodles that absorb the broth’s intense flavor. Toppings including tender chashu and marinated egg that add richness, enhancing the traditional experience. The restaurant’s dedication to classic ramen techniques makes it a local favorite for those craving genuine tonkotsu flavor.

Address: 21605 S. Western Ave., Ste. J, Torrance, CA 90501

Hours: Monday-Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2. Ramen Yamadaya

Ramen Yamadaya in Torrance is famed for its rich, creamy tonkotsu broth, a result of boiling pork bones for hours to achieve an intensely savory, umami-packed flavor. The broth is thick and satisfying, pairing excellently with its noodles. Topped with earthy kikurage mushrooms, chashu, green onions and nori, it delivers a bowl with deep flavor and varied textures. Warrior Life tried Yamadaya Ramen for $17.

Address: 3118 W. 182nd St., #4036, Torrance

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to midnight

3. Eboshi Ramen Bar

Eboshi Ramen Bar in South Torrance is known for its well-balanced shoyu ramen, where the soy-based broth combines salty and savory notes. The broth is light yet flavorful, allowing the chewiness of the noodles and fresh toppings including bean sprouts, green onions and fish cake to shine. For diners who prefer variety, Eboshi’s menu includes multiple broth styles, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Warrior Life tried the Chashu Pork Ramen for $13.20.

Address: 2383 Lomita Blvd., Ste. 116, Lomita, CA 90717

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

4. Umemura

This cozy Gardena spot offers ramen with a delicate clear broth that is less fatty than tonkotsu, making it ideal for those seeking a lighter option. The broth has a gentle, fresh taste with a hint of soy that pairs well with chewy noodles and toppings including bamboo shoots and chashu. It’s an ideal spot for a comforting bowl of ramen without the tonkotsu. Warrior Life tried the miso ramen for $13.

Address: 1724 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247

Hours: Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5. Tampopo Ramen

Tampopo Ramen in Gardena offers a blend of traditional and innovative flavors in a cozy, laid-back atmosphere. Known for its signature spicy black garlic tonkotsu ramen ($17.95), Tampopo serves a creamy, umami-packed broth enhanced with aromatic black garlic oil. The noodles have a perfect bite and come topped with tender chashu, green onions and a soft-boiled egg that adds a touch of richness.

The restaurant’s attention to quality ingredients and balance of flavors makes it a must-try for ramen lovers in the South Bay.

Address: 15462 S Western Ave. Ste. 102, Gardena, CA 90249

Hours: Monday-Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.