Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Noodle your way over to these 5 ramen spots near El Camino

By Sydney SakamotoDecember 5, 2024
The chashu ramen at Eboshi Ramen in Torrance comes with bamboo shoots, green onions and extra chashu. For diners who prefer variety, Eboshi’s menu includes multiple broth styles, ensuring there’s something for everyone.(Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)

The South Bay is home to a variety of ramen shops, with each offering a unique take on the classic Japanese dish.

From rich tonkotsu broths to lighter soy-based options, these five establishments near El Camino College stand out for their distinct flavors and dedication to authentic preparation.

1. Hakata Ikkousha
With a head chef from Japan, Hakata Ikkousha in Torrance brings authentic Japanese flavors to its signature tonkotsu ramen ($14.50). The thick, savory pork broth is slightly salty and robust, pairing perfectly with thin hakata-style noodles that absorb the broth’s intense flavor. Toppings including tender chashu and marinated egg that add richness, enhancing the traditional experience. The restaurant’s dedication to classic ramen techniques makes it a local favorite for those craving genuine tonkotsu flavor.

Address: 21605 S. Western Ave., Ste. J, Torrance, CA 90501
Hours: Monday-Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hakata Ikkousha. Comes with bamboo shoots.
Hakata Ikkousha, located in Torrance, brings authentic Japanese flavors to its “God fire” ramen pictured here, which comes with bamboo shoots, tender chashu and marinated egg. (Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)

2. Ramen Yamadaya

Ramen Yamadaya in Torrance is famed for its rich, creamy tonkotsu broth, a result of boiling pork bones for hours to achieve an intensely savory, umami-packed flavor. The broth is thick and satisfying, pairing excellently with its noodles. Topped with earthy kikurage mushrooms, chashu, green onions and nori, it delivers a bowl with deep flavor and varied textures. Warrior Life tried Yamadaya Ramen for $17.

Address: 3118 W. 182nd St., #4036, Torrance

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to midnight

Ramen Yamadaya. Comes with toppings: Bamboo shoots, chashu, green onions and an egg
Located in Torrance, Ramen Yamadaya’s spicy tonkotsu comes with the following toppings: bamboo shoots, chashu, green onions and an egg. (Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)

3. Eboshi Ramen Bar

Eboshi Ramen Bar in South Torrance is known for its well-balanced shoyu ramen, where the soy-based broth combines salty and savory notes. The broth is light yet flavorful, allowing the chewiness of the noodles and fresh toppings including bean sprouts, green onions and fish cake to shine. For diners who prefer variety, Eboshi’s menu includes multiple broth styles, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Warrior Life tried the Chashu Pork Ramen for $13.20.

Address: 2383 Lomita Blvd., Ste. 116, Lomita, CA 90717
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Eboshi Ramen. Comes with green onions, an egg, bamboo shoots and chashu.
The Kogashi Shoyu Ramen at Eboshi Ramen in Torrance has a “burnt soy sauce flavor” and contains garlic, green onions, an egg, bamboo shoots and chashu. (Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)

4. Umemura

This cozy Gardena spot offers ramen with a delicate clear broth that is less fatty than tonkotsu, making it ideal for those seeking a lighter option. The broth has a gentle, fresh taste with a hint of soy that pairs well with chewy noodles and toppings including bamboo shoots and chashu. It’s an ideal spot for a comforting bowl of ramen without the tonkotsu. Warrior Life tried the miso ramen for $13.

Address: 1724 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247

Hours: Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5. Tampopo Ramen

Tampopo Ramen in Gardena offers a blend of traditional and innovative flavors in a cozy, laid-back atmosphere. Known for its signature spicy black garlic tonkotsu ramen ($17.95), Tampopo serves a creamy, umami-packed broth enhanced with aromatic black garlic oil. The noodles have a perfect bite and come topped with tender chashu, green onions and a soft-boiled egg that adds a touch of richness.

The restaurant’s attention to quality ingredients and balance of flavors makes it a must-try for ramen lovers in the South Bay.

Address: 15462 S Western Ave. Ste. 102, Gardena, CA 90249

Hours: Monday-Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tampopo Ramen. Comes with fried chicken, seaweed, green onions and bamboo shoots
The spicy ramen at Tampopo Ramen in Gardena comes with fried chicken, seaweed, green onions and bamboo shoots. (Sydney Sakamoto | Warrior Life)
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Warrior Life
Alex Fleming, 34, poses with his trusted micro mobility device, "Tail" the Segway, in front of Sofi Stadium on Oct. 23. Fleming has accumulated over 4,000 miles and counting on his micro mobility device. Traveling to school, work and back home, this engineering student has built a unique connection with his self-balancing scooter. (Joseph Ramirez | Warrior Life)
Segway surfer: How this engineering student built a connection with his electric scooter
Illustration by Nikki Yunker
Bonding through blood: How an unlikely match helped me save a cancer patient's life
El Camino College Guardian Scholar, Cass Cisneros (center left), graduates from El Camino College on June 7. Her family and friends are there to cheer her on, including her children, Jonathan Orozco (center back), Savannah Valdez (middle), Elisyannah Valdez (middle right), Moises “West” Cisneros (front center) and Joseph “J.J.” Cisneros Struthers (front right). (Kim McGill | Warrior Life)
From chaos to college: How an ECC program helped this former foster youth graduate
Illustration by Sofia Flores
Feeling festive? Deck the halls with these 9 holiday movies
Carla Shaw, pictured here in El Camino's North Gymnasium on Oct. 15, has coached women's basketball for 10 years, along with her father Steve Shaw and three other coaches. Outside of basketball, Carla Shaw is a single mother and homeschool teacher. (Angela Osorio | Warrior Life)
Reaching above the rim: How this basketball coach inspires Warriors to go beyond 10 feet
Illustration by Kim McGill | Warrior Life
Squirrels, we run the world: El Camino's most ancient residents fight for recognition and respect
More in Warrior Life Magazine
Ashley Mendoza, center, smiles as she stands with El Camino College student models wearing her “Medieval Summer” collection. The medieval armor-inspired ensemble won “Best Collection” in the Fashion Department’s spring fashion show on June 23. “It’s a collection inspired by my life what felt like going to war every day trying to survive all the adversities that I had to overcome,” Mendoza said. (Eddy Cermeno | Warrior Life)
Faith in fashion: Formerly homeless student finds footing as first-gen graduate
Amari Jones | Warrior Life Photo credit: Amari Jones
From the tightest curls to the loosest waves, here are 5 products to tame your mane
Richard Soriano Jaladoni, 18, hangs off a Southern Pacific caboose at the Lomita Railroad Museum on Oct. 13. Jaladoni holds a signal lap, which was used by railroad workers to communicate at night. The museum has a collection of several examples. (Katie Gronenthal | Warrior Life)
The language of trains: How railroads have connected one student to an entire community
Illustration by Kim McGill
Middle Child Syndrome: My experience growing up alone in a house full of people
Kirk Rossberg dishes out an apple turnover at Torrance Bakery on Oct. 11, 2024. Rossberg is the owner and president of Torrance Bakery, a local institution that has been serving cookies, donuts and cakes to the South Bay for 40 years. (Erica Lee | Warrior Life)
Baking bonds: How an El Camino alumnus turned a small-time bakery into a local legend
Illustration by Isabella Espat
From love to hate, and hate to love: How a knee injury changed my relationship with basketball