Feeling festive? Deck the halls with these 9 holiday movies

Byline photo of Joseph Ramirez
By Joseph RamirezDecember 4, 2024
Illustration by Sofia Flores

Home Alone. The Grinch. The Polar Express.

The holidays can hardly be celebrated without watching one of these classics.

In light of the upcoming season, Warrior Life surveyed the campus community to find the best holiday films. Here are the campus’ top nine favorites and where to stream them.

1. Home Alone (1990)

This Christmas comedy about a young boy accidentally left behind by his family while traveling to France remains a campus favorite. In this action-packed classic, Kevin McCallister uses creative traps to defend his home from two burglars attempting to break into his house.

“Home Alone” can be streamed on Disney Plus, Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

2. Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The movie that combined both Halloween and Christmas is also a popular pick.

In a world where holidays exist in different doorway dimensions, the residents of Halloween Town discover the North Pole. Misunderstandings and chaos follow as Jack Skellington tries to become Santa Claus and give out dangerous toys.

This Halloween-Christmas hybrid can be streamed on Disney Plus, Amazon Prime and Sling TV.

3. “The Santa Clause” trilogy (1994-2006)

Comedian Tim Allen stars as a Santa by accident in this iconic film series.

Allen’s character, Scott Calvin, accidentally causes Santa Claus to fall off his roof and die. After this tragedy, Calvin transforms into Santa Claus and reluctantly takes over the role. “The Santa Clause” films can be streamed on Disney Plus, Sling TV and Apple TV.

4. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

There are several versions of the classic Dr. Seuss story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” In 2000, a live-action version was made, starring Jim Carrey. In this holiday classic, the mean, green Grinch (played by Carrey) hates Christmas and tries to sabotage the holiday for Whoville but later has a change of heart.

“I have seen different versions of The Grinch but the one with Jim Carrey is the funniest to me,” biology major Danielle Gonzales, 19, said.

“The Grinch” can be streamed on Google Play, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas (2000) DVD
Joseph Ramirez | Warrior Life

5. “Elf” (2003)

In this Christmas comedy, Will Ferrell stars as a human raised by elves in Santa’s workshop, later learning that he has a father in New York City. Adjusting to life outside the North Pole proves to be a hilarious disaster for Buddy the Elf (played by Ferrell) and a headache for his father Walter (played by James Caan).

“Elf” can be streamed on Max, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV and Google Play.

DVD of Elf (2003)
Joseph Ramirez | Warrior Life

6. “The Polar Express” (2004)

Now turning 20 years old, this animated holiday film continues to be watched every year. In “The Polar Express,” children from around the world board a train traveling to the North Pole, getting the chance to meet Santa Claus.

This family classic can be streamed on Hulu, Max, Sling and Apple TV.

7. “A Christmas Story” (1983)

This ’80s Christmas classic continues to be a holiday favorite more than 40 years later. In the movie, Ralphie Parker retells the story of his childhood Christmas in the ’40s and his quest to get a BB gun despite his mother’s objections.

“A Christmas Story” can be streamed on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Google Play.

DVD of a Christmas Story (1983)
Joseph Ramirez | Warrior Life

8. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Special” was the first Peanuts special to air on TV. During this animated classic, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and friends attempt to organize a Christmas play as Charlie Brown feels disillusioned with the holiday.

For student Jesus Soria, there is a nostalgia about this animated special.

“There are not a lot of Christmas movies that I like but the Charlie Brown Christmas gives me nostalgia and I can enjoy it more than once,” Soria said.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” can be streamed on Apple TV.

9. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964)

One of many claymation animated Christmas specials, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” still airs on TV 60 years later.

In this ’60s holiday classic, Rudolph is made fun of and treated as an outcast by his fellow reindeer because of his glowing red nose. His nose proves to be a blessing to help guide the sleigh when Santa cannot see in the dark and severe snow weather.

Debby Unoura, senior clerical assistant in the Fine Arts Building, has enjoyed this film for years.

“Rudolph and other claymation Christmas specials are fun to watch each year on television since I was a kid,” Unoura said.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” can be streamed on Apple TV and is usually aired on TV every December. Check your television guide for air times.

