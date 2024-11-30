From the tightest curls to the loosest waves, here are 5 products to tame your mane

Some days you love your hair, some days you hate it – like really hate it because of all the work it takes.

Let’s not get straight to it…first comes the washing, then the styling, and you better love it or you’ll be rewashing it, only to style it again and by that time you’re late to class.

With the help of an ECC cosmetology instructor, Warrior Life found the payoff is worth it and achievable with one or all of these products implemented into your curly hair routine.

Pattern: Leave-in Conditioner by Tracee Ellis Ross

This product is heaven in a bottle. The creamy texture will leave your curls feeling moisturized, smelling amazing and defined. Every curly-haired person knows how important definition is and with this leave-in conditioner, your wash-and-go will definitely be kicked up a notch. Though this product is on the pricier side ($12 to $49 from 3 ounces, 9.8 ounces and 25 ounces), rest assured you are getting your money’s worth.

Camille Rose: Curl Maker

Shrinkage is a nightmare for people with curly hair. Spending time styling your hair and spending money on products only for your hair to shrivel up like a grape that’s been left out in the sun can be frustrating.

To combat that, Camille Rose’s Curl Maker can be scrunched into freshly washed and detangled hair to give your curls that soft and bouncy look you want to achieve from $18.70 to $27.50 for 12 ounces.

As I Am: Jamaican Black Castor Oil Water

Looking for a perfect way to refresh your curls after a lazy streak? Curls can be a lot of work to maintain, sometimes leading to them being neglected.

Treat your curls with this castor oil mist. Castor oil is known to have many benefits, one being hair growth. If you want to strengthen and moisturize your tresses, go ahead and snag a bottle, which retails between $2.99 to $9.99 for 12 ounces.

SheaMoisture: Coconut & Hibiscus Defining Styling Gel

Fighting frizz can be a hassle for wild, curly hair. This product not only defines curls but tames the frizz. Pair this with any curl-defining brush and you’ll be setting your hair up for success.

Go ahead and add a bit of shine to the defining of your locks. With help from the lead ingredients – silk protein, neem oil and natural flaxseed oil – this styling gel will help you achieve a picture-perfect curl day. ($7.49 to $11.49 for 15 oz)

Love Ur Self: Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Washing your hair after using multiple products can be refreshing but can leave your scalp feeling dry. Cosmetology instructor Linda Finn Valentine recommends this shampoo to not only get the cleanse you’re looking for but also get a rejuvenated, moisturized set of curls. With shea butter and moringa oil as the key ingredients, go ahead and give your hair the wash it deserves.

This product retails from $17.33 to $19 for 8.5 ounces.