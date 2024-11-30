Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

From the tightest curls to the loosest waves, here are 5 products to tame your mane

By Amari JonesNovember 30, 2024

Some days you love your hair, some days you hate it – like really hate it because of all the work it takes.

Let’s not get straight to it…first comes the washing, then the styling, and you better love it or you’ll be rewashing it, only to style it again and by that time you’re late to class.

With the help of an ECC cosmetology instructor, Warrior Life found the payoff is worth it and achievable with one or all of these products implemented into your curly hair routine.

Pattern: Leave-in Conditioner by Tracee Ellis Ross

This product is heaven in a bottle. The creamy texture will leave your curls feeling moisturized, smelling amazing and defined. Every curly-haired person knows how important definition is and with this leave-in conditioner, your wash-and-go will definitely be kicked up a notch. Though this product is on the pricier side ($12 to $49 from 3 ounces, 9.8 ounces and 25 ounces), rest assured you are getting your money’s worth.

Amari Jones | Warrior Life
(Amari Jones | Warrior Life) Photo credit: Amari Jones

Camille Rose: Curl Maker

Shrinkage is a nightmare for people with curly hair. Spending time styling your hair and spending money on products only for your hair to shrivel up like a grape that’s been left out in the sun can be frustrating.

To combat that, Camille Rose’s Curl Maker can be scrunched into freshly washed and detangled hair to give your curls that soft and bouncy look you want to achieve from $18.70 to $27.50 for 12 ounces.

Amari Jones | Warrior Life
Amari Jones | Warrior Life Photo credit: Amari Jones

As I Am: Jamaican Black Castor Oil Water

Looking for a perfect way to refresh your curls after a lazy streak? Curls can be a lot of work to maintain, sometimes leading to them being neglected.

Treat your curls with this castor oil mist. Castor oil is known to have many benefits, one being hair growth. If you want to strengthen and moisturize your tresses, go ahead and snag a bottle, which retails between $2.99 to $9.99 for 12 ounces.

Amari Jones | Warrior Life
Amari Jones | Warrior Life Photo credit: Amari Jones

SheaMoisture: Coconut & Hibiscus Defining Styling Gel

Fighting frizz can be a hassle for wild, curly hair. This product not only defines curls but tames the frizz. Pair this with any curl-defining brush and you’ll be setting your hair up for success.

Go ahead and add a bit of shine to the defining of your locks. With help from the lead ingredients – silk protein, neem oil and natural flaxseed oil – this styling gel will help you achieve a picture-perfect curl day. ($7.49 to $11.49 for 15 oz)

Amari Jones | Warrior Life
Amari Jones | Warrior Life Photo credit: Amari Jones

Love Ur Self: Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Washing your hair after using multiple products can be refreshing but can leave your scalp feeling dry. Cosmetology instructor Linda Finn Valentine recommends this shampoo to not only get the cleanse you’re looking for but also get a rejuvenated, moisturized set of curls. With shea butter and moringa oil as the key ingredients, go ahead and give your hair the wash it deserves.

This product retails from $17.33 to $19 for 8.5 ounces.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Warrior Life
Richard Soriano, 18, hangs off a Southern Pacific caboose at the Lomita Railroad Museum on Oct. 13. Soriano holds a signal lap, which was used by railroad workers to communicate at night. The museum has a collection of several examples. (Katie Gronenthal | Warrior Life)
The language of trains: How railroads have connected one student to an entire community
Illustration by Kim McGill
Middle Child Syndrome: My experience growing up alone in a house full of people
Kirk Rossberg dishes out an apple turnover at Torrance Bakery on Oct. 11, 2024. Rossberg is the owner and president of Torrance Bakery, a local institution that has been serving cookies, donuts and cakes to the South Bay for 40 years. (Erica Lee | Warrior Life)
Baking bonds: How an El Camino alumnus turned a small-time bakery into a local legend
Illustration by Isabella Espat
From love to hate, and hate to love: How a knee injury changed my relationship with basketball
Erica Lee | Warrior Life
From matcha to overnight oats, satisfy your tastebuds with these 3 quick, easy Trader Joe’s Recipes
George Zamora floats in the shallow pool at the Adapted Pool on Oct. 15, 2024. The pool is Zamora’s happy place and floating is one of his favorite activities. “It’s very peaceful,” Zamora said. (Angel Pasillas | Warrior Life)
Let's get physical: Adapted exercise classes help students with disabilities get their groove back
More in Warrior Life Magazine
Illustration by Nikki Yunker
The weight of expectation: How having immigrant parents led to setting high standards and feeling like a failure
Illustration by Sofia Flores
Connecting through injury: How hurting my ankle reminded me of struggles my mom experienced
Illustration by Sofia Flores
Animation Isolation: How anime's booming popularity in the 2000s became my personal reckoning of what it means to be Japanese American
Illustration by Nikki Yunker
Spoiled? American students are pampered, they just don't know it
Illustration by Isabella Espat
Living with ADHD: From medication to self-mastery
Illustration by Sofia Flores
Battling with isolation: My experience defeating anxiety as the enemy