7 photos encompassing political preferences around the ECC community

October 29, 2020

Photographers special to The Union asked people around their communities who they’d be voting for in the 2020 presidential election, and why.

Daiki Yamamoto, sushi chef, reflects on the 2020 presidential elections in his own restaurant, The HAPIFISH sushi restaurant, in Encinitas, on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Yamamoto will not vote because he thinks that both the presidential candidates are too old to change things, especially after watching their live debate on TV.
“Either [way] everybody will be having hard time in new world to live after COVID-19 so America is still [the] number one country on this planet. I am hoping we must behave as great country people,” Yamamoto said. (Mari Inagaki/ Special to The Union)
Solomon King, musician, has mixed feelings about the upcoming election because of the politics news updates he watches on TV. He wonders if the right person will be elected and is concerned many people might not vote because they are indifferent about the election results.
“If you have the opportunity to vote, you vote otherwise the right person will not be elected. We have to place the right person in leadership position, to help develop our country. We are not just voting for ourselves, we are voting for our generation to live in a better place than we are now. Nobody should live in fear irrespective of race, level of education, or social class. America is the land of freedom, a place of hope, so let us vote the right person to keep that hope alive,” King said. (Yewande Olugbodi/ Special to The Union)
Sebastian Kim is a registered voter and will be voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the November 2020 election. Kim claims that Biden is more safety-minded than Trump in terms of following standard COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
Kim is voting this year because he is not a fan of Trump and says Trump has worsened the pandemic. The issue that is most important to him for this election is the COVID-19 vaccine. Kim has concerns about the vaccine since it may be manufactured before Nov. 3. He believes that there should be further studies on the virus so that the vaccine will be made properly without side effects. Image taken in Del Amo Mall outside of Mitsuwa Market in Torrance, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 10. (Maverick Marcellana/ Special to The Union)
Vivian Albert, 45, is a nurse at USC, and lives in Hawthorne, California. Voting is important to Albert this year because of the high mortality rate among Black people.
“I am voting because it is mandatory as my civil right as a US citizen. Secondly, I want the right person to be elected, so the right thing can be done; people can get the right amenities, health care, resources and people can live a better life. I pray my vote counts, I do not know if the person I vote for will be the one elected, but I will be satisfied I did my civic right. Personally, one of the important issues to me is health care. People should have access to quality health care. ‘A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.’ “When you are healthy, you can work and put in your best in developing your community. Also, equipping schools with good arts facilities needed. ‘Education is knowledge.’ I want to vote for the right person who supports good education in our nation, and that is another reason I am going to vote, this year” Albert said. (Yewande Olugbodi/ Special to The Union)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Val Cochrell is currently not a registered voter this year. He considers himself neutral as he sees merit to both sides.
Cochrell believes that people should have the right to vote because it’s important for the US in making decisions as accurately as possible. The issues that are important to him for this election are COVID-19 and whoever is better suited to be president.
Image taken at Del Amo Mall outside of Mitsuwa Market in Torrance, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 10. (Maverick Marcellana/ Special to The Union)
Lara Kain poses with her dog Pino in the backyard of her home in Lomita, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 11. Kain has voted in every single election since she turned 18 because “It is our civic duty.”
The upcoming presidential election is of of high importance to Kain because she wants everything that is opposite of President Trump. She says his policies on the environment, healthcare, human rights, his positions toward democracy, freedom and liberty are a threat to the American way of life. She also wants America’s standing in the world to rise again. Biden and Harris will not be able to fix everything, but what is going on now “has to stop.” (Annette Weisse/ Special to The Union)
Artist, Dadaonysus mimics the pose of a Black Lives Matter protester that he painted as part of his five-part series “Freedom is for the Brave” in his backyard in Lomita, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 11.
The paintings were created in response to the election of Donald Trump in 2016. The images are his interpretation of famous photographs from protests with the addition of a virtual reality aspect where a phone can scan an imbedded QR code and get linked to the original photo with information of the event. Dadaonysus has voted in every election since he turned 18 because “It is a civic responsibility to participate in democracy.”
The most important issue in this election for him is to get young people to vote. As an example, he explained how Hillary Clinton lost the state of Wisconsin to Trump in 2016 when about 100,000 thousand registered voters stayed home. The reasons for that go back to Clinton’s 1994 crime bill that she authored with her husband Bill Clinton in which she called Black men “super predators.” The Black people of Wisconsin along with other progressives refused to vote for her. Dadaonysus explained that the Democratic Party’s assertion that third party candidates had cost them the election has been debunked by the numbers. The amount of voters who chose the Green Party or Libertarians stayed the same from the previous election. Trump was able to carry Wisconsin because Clinton lost it, Dadaonysus said. (Annette Weisse/ Special to The Union)