Photos from Warriors women’s beach volleyball pairs tournament

On Friday, April 19, El Camino College hosted the South Coast Conference Pairs Tournament for women’s beach volleyball.
El Camino’s duo of Phina Leilua and Kylee Glickman defeated EC teammates Sophia Loiola and Caitlin Donatucci to win first place in the tournament.
Here are some photos from the tournament.
Warriors women's beach volleyball player Jocelyn Lacroix attacks while teammate Jordyn Bonitz looks on Friday, April 19, at El Camino's sand courts. Lacroix and Bonitz finished the day with a 2-2 record. Photo credit: Elena Perez
Warriors women's beach volleyball player Jordyn Bonitz battles above the net against a Mt. San Antonio opponent Friday, April 19, at El Camino's sand courts. Bonitz and teammate Jocelyn Lacroix defeated Mt. San Antonio's Macy Barnes and Jessica Morse 21-8, 20-22 and 15-8. Photo credit: Elena Perez
Warriors women's beach volleyball players (left to right) Jessica Villasenor and Kelly Donatucci low-five in between sets during the Southern Coast Conference Pairs Tournament Friday, April 19, at El Camino College. The pair finished the tournament with a 2-2 record. Photo credit: Elena Perez
Warriors women's beach volleyball player Kylee Glickman dives to keep the play alive versus Rio Hondo on Friday, April 19, at El Camino's sand courts. Glickman and teammate Phina Leilua defeated Rio Hondo college 21-10 in both sets. Photo credit: Elena Perez