Filed under Sports, Volleyball, Spring Sports

Photos from Warriors women’s beach volleyball pairs tournament

By Elena Perez|April 25, 2019

Warriors+women%27s+beach+volleyball+players+Jordyn+Bonitz+and+Jocelyn+Lacroix+high-five+while+Sierra+Davis+and+Brooklin+Mize+of+Long+Beach+City+College+talk+to+each+other+Friday%2C+April+19%2C+at+El+Camino%27s+sand+courts.+Bonitz+and+Lacroix+won+the+match+with+scores+of+23-21%2C+16-21+and+15-9.+Photo+credit%3A+Elena+Perez
Photos from Warriors women’s beach volleyball pairs tournament

Warriors women's beach volleyball players Jordyn Bonitz and Jocelyn Lacroix high-five while Sierra Davis and Brooklin Mize of Long Beach City College talk to each other Friday, April 19, at El Camino's sand courts. Bonitz and Lacroix won the match with scores of 23-21, 16-21 and 15-9. Photo credit: Elena Perez

On Friday, April 19, El Camino College hosted the South Coast Conference Pairs Tournament for women’s beach volleyball.

El Camino’s duo of Phina Leilua and Kylee Glickman defeated EC teammates Sophia Loiola and Caitlin Donatucci to win first place in the tournament.

Here are some photos from the tournament.

Warriors women's beach volleyball player Jocelyn Lacroix attacks while teammate Jordyn Bonitz looks on Friday, April 19, at El Camino's sand courts. Lacroix and Bonitz finished the day with a 2-2 record. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Warriors women's beach volleyball player Jordyn Bonitz battles above the net against a Mt. San Antonio opponent Friday, April 19, at El Camino's sand courts. Bonitz and teammate Jocelyn Lacroix defeated Mt. San Antonio's Macy Barnes and Jessica Morse 21-8, 20-22 and 15-8. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Warriors women's beach volleyball players (left to right) Jessica Villasenor and Kelly Donatucci low-five in between sets during the Southern Coast Conference Pairs Tournament Friday, April 19, at El Camino College. The pair finished the tournament with a 2-2 record. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Warriors women's beach volleyball player Kylee Glickman dives to keep the play alive versus Rio Hondo on Friday, April 19, at El Camino's sand courts. Glickman and teammate Phina Leilua defeated Rio Hondo college 21-10 in both sets. Photo credit: Elena Perez

