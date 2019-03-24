4 photos from Warriors softball versus Cypress

On Saturday, March 23, the Warriors softball team took part in a two game double-header against Cypress College and College of the Canyons.
The Warriors lost against Cypress 7 to 2 and beat Canyons 8 to 0 to bring their season record to 17 to 6.
Here are four photos from the Warriors’ game against Cypress.
Warriors infielder and right-handed pitcher Diamond Lewis hitting a single versus Cypress College on Saturday, March 23 at El Camino's softball field. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki
Warriors pitcher and outfielder Jocelyn Hernandez watching the ball pop up off a hit versus Cypress College on Saturday, March 23 at El Camino's softball field. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki
Warriors pitcher and outfielder Jocelyn Hernandez winding up and moments from delivering a throw versus Cypress College on Saturday, March 23 at El Camino's softball field. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki
The Warriors and Cypress College walking through the high-five line following the end of their softball game on Saturday, March 23. Cypress defeated the Warriors 7-2. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki