Sports, Softball, Spring Sports, Photo

4 photos from Warriors softball versus Cypress

By Mari Inagaki|March 24, 2019

On Saturday, March 23, the Warriors softball team took part in a two game double-header against Cypress College and College of the Canyons.

The Warriors lost against Cypress 7 to 2 and beat Canyons 8 to 0 to bring their season record to 17 to 6.

Here are four photos from the Warriors’ game against Cypress.

softball1_pg

Warriors infielder and right-handed pitcher Diamond Lewis hitting a single versus Cypress College on Saturday, March 23 at El Camino's softball field. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

softball2_pg

Warriors pitcher and outfielder Jocelyn Hernandez watching the ball pop up off a hit versus Cypress College on Saturday, March 23 at El Camino's softball field. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

softball3.pg

Warriors pitcher and outfielder Jocelyn Hernandez winding up and moments from delivering a throw versus Cypress College on Saturday, March 23 at El Camino's softball field. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

softball4_pg

The Warriors and Cypress College walking through the high-five line following the end of their softball game on Saturday, March 23. Cypress defeated the Warriors 7-2. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

About the Writer
Mari Inagaki, Staff Photographer

