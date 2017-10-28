The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Fall Sports, Soccer, Sports

Men’s soccer team beaten at home by Long Beach

By Samuel HillOctober 28, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Warriors (6-8-4, 0-4-1) never got into their groove against the Long Beach team (10-4-2, 2-1-1) that had lost three straight games coming into this matchup.

“We were not as strong as we needed to be today,” EC assistant coach Darin Dunn said. “Long Beach was just the better team.”

Both sides looked to attack early on in the game, with either team trying to pick apart the other to find a weakness within to exploit.

Unfortunately for EC, that weakness was exploited in the 19th minute by Long Beach forward Christopher Ribet, who scored his first goal of the game.

“I think in the first half we were a little slow,” EC goalkeeper Cesar Amezcua said. “Unfortunately for us, we didn’t get going when we needed to.”

Despite the early goal-against, the EC defense remained aggressive throughout the first, but again conceded a goal by Christopher Ribet right before halftime, making the score 2-0 in favor of LBCC through 45 minutes.

“Even though we started off slow, the second half was a lot better overall,” EC midfielder Brian Burrell said. “Overall we just played better, so that something to take away.”

The Warriors didn’t stop fighting until the final whistle, taking 10 of their 12 total shots in the second half.

Both teams played physical throughout the match, amassing 33 fouls by the teams combined, with four total yellow cards and one red card.

“We can’t make any more silly mistakes,” Amezcua said. “We are fighting for a playoff spot, so we have to get better results from now on.”

Despite the aggressiveness shown in the 2nd half, the Warriors fell short to the Vikings, with a final score of EC 0-2 LBCC.

“We need to have a better fight,” Dunn said. “Going forward here we need to fight to make it into the playoffs.”

Next up for the Warriors is an away game at Cerritos College on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Fall Sports

Women’s volleyball team pummel Chaffey
Women’s volleyball team pummel Chaffey
Women’s soccer team finish on top against Long Beach

The Warriors (9-7-1, 3-2-0) bounced back from a loss suffered against Rio Hondo College on Tuesday, Oct. 24. to earn their 9th win of the season.By b...

Women’s soccer team improves as a team to secure win

The EC Women's soccer team earned a win by maintaining a steady lead against L.A. Harbor College at Murdock Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 10.EC (5-6-1) won...

Football team became its own worst enemy in loss to Mt. San Antonio
Football team became its own worst enemy in loss to Mt. San Antonio
Women’s soccer team win fifth straight to keep streak alive

The Warriors (8-6-1, 2-2) pushed their winning streak to six games and have outscored opponents with a goal ratio of 18-3 in those six games including...

Other stories filed under Soccer

Women’s soccer team finish on top against Long Beach

The Warriors (9-7-1, 3-2-0) bounced back from a loss suffered against Rio Hondo College on Tuesday, Oct. 24. to earn their 9th win of the season.By b...

Women’s soccer team improves as a team to secure win

The EC Women's soccer team earned a win by maintaining a steady lead against L.A. Harbor College at Murdock Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 10.EC (5-6-1) won...

Women’s soccer team win fifth straight to keep streak alive

The Warriors (8-6-1, 2-2) pushed their winning streak to six games and have outscored opponents with a goal ratio of 18-3 in those six games including...

Santana, Kato score to give Warriors win

The El Camino Warriors (6-7-3, 0-3-1) were looking to end their four game winless streak in the game vs the East Los Angeles College Huskies (7-3-5, 2...

Men’s soccer team fight hard but lose to L.A. Harbor

The El Camino men's soccer team lost after a very contentious game against L.A. Harbor College at Murdock Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 10.The EC Warriors ...

The student news site of El Camino College
Men’s soccer team beaten at home by Long Beach