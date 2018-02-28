The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Softball, Spring Sports

Warriors win in away game at Long Beach City College

By David GonzalezFebruary 28, 2018

Diamond+Lewis+slides+easily+into+3rd+base+as+Long+Beach+3rd+basement+tries+to+hold+onto+the+softball+on+Tuesday%2C+Feb.+27.+Photo+credit%3A+David+Gonzalez
Diamond Lewis slides easily into 3rd base as Long Beach 3rd basement tries to hold onto the softball on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Photo credit: David Gonzalez

Diamond Lewis slides easily into 3rd base as Long Beach 3rd basement tries to hold onto the softball on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Photo credit: David Gonzalez

Diamond Lewis slides easily into 3rd base as Long Beach 3rd basement tries to hold onto the softball on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Photo credit: David Gonzalez

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The El Camino College softball team beat Long Beach City College 6-4 on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

DAV01325.jpg

Diamond Lewis in motion to steel 3rd base against Long Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Photo credit: David Gonzalez

DAV01553.jpg

Alyssa Wing (left) ecstatic after scoring in a run against Long Beach city college on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Photo credit: David Gonzalez

DAV01328.jpg

Diamond Lewis slides easily into 3rd base as Long Beach 3rd basement tries to hold onto the softball on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Photo credit: David Gonzalez

DAV01602.jpg

The ECC Warriors played Long Beach City College on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Photo credit: David Gonzalez

DAV01582.jpg

Alena De La Torre scoring a run against Long Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Photo credit: David Gonzalez

DAV01641.jpg

The ECC Warriors played Long Beach City College on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Photo credit: David Gonzalez

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , ,

Other stories filed under Softball

ECC Warriors softball team beats Orange Coast College
ECC Warriors softball team beats Orange Coast College
El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year
El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year
El Camino first baseman matures through softball
El Camino first baseman matures through softball
‘Bad day’ ends State Championship dreams for El Camino softball team

The crowd is all cheers and jeers. Antelope Valley's fans are mad over a call that gave the El Camino softball team a 3-2 lead, but AVCs Dolly Stevens...

Comeback bid falls short as No. 3 El Camino softball team falls to No. 2 Mt. SAC

The El Camino softball team fell flat on Saturday against the Mt. SAC Mounties in a 9-5 loss that forced the Warriors into an elimination match at 8 p...

Other stories filed under Spring Sports

Athlete of the week: Tate Curran
Athlete of the week: Tate Curran
Warriors compete at Cerritos College Track and Field Invitational
Warriors compete at Cerritos College Track and Field Invitational
Los Angeles Pierce College defeats mens’ volleyball team at home game
Los Angeles Pierce College defeats mens’ volleyball team at home game
Baseball team wins in game against San Bernardino Valley
Baseball team wins in game against San Bernardino Valley
Men’s basketball team loses against LA Harbor in home game
Men’s basketball team loses against LA Harbor in home game
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of El Camino College
Warriors win in away game at Long Beach City College